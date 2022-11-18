Kendall Jenner announces her horse is expecting a baby via surrogate

Kendall Jenner is expecting a baby horse. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It’s… a horse!

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner announced she’s expecting – another horse.

The episode followed the Kardashian-Jenner clan as they got ready for the 2022 Met Gala. As Kendall’s team of stylists brushed out her mane, the supermodel, 27, shrieked, “Oh my god! I’m having a baby!”

A baby horse, that is.

“I just got the news – it took,” Jenner told the room. “We have an embryo.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model revealed that for her birthday, she had asked hairstylist and family friend, Jen Atkin for “horse sperm.”

“We’re doing it via surrogacy,” she said in a confessional. “It’s really interesting.”

Jenner explained that the process required “[finding] a stud,” or male-identifying horse and that hers was “an Olympian.”

“You have Olympic blood in you!” a producer pointed out.

“Do you think I didn’t think this through?” the model – and daughter of gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner – joked, adding, “Only Olympians around here.”

“Baby daddy is so sexy,” Kendall said of her sperm-donor horse.

Kendall Jenner, horse girl

As of 2018, according to Vogue, Kendall had two horses: Dylan and Belle, both – if this means anything to you – “European warmblood mares.” It appears Dylan is the one that’s expecting.

Kendall is a known horse girl and in 2019, the model told New York Magazine she “grew up riding horses,” and had spent her childhood begging for a pony.

“I wasn’t just some little girl who was like, ‘I need a pony for no reason,’” Jenner said. “It was my life. I ate, breathed, and slept horses.”

One Christmas, Kendall said, her parents finally conceded, gifting the then-12-year-old a pony named Megan.

“I’m very lucky,” the horse-loving model told the magazine. “In our family, we all spoil each other.”

For her birthday, Kendall asked for “horse sperm.” Pic credit: Hulu

Kendall Jenner is expecting a baby…horse

Jenner is the only one of her famous sisters without children and has shared her reservations about having babies of her own.

On the last season of The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner exerted a little pressure on Kendall, suggesting in one episode, “Maybe it’s time… to have a baby.” Kris also suggested that Jenner should freeze her eggs.

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’” the model shot back, “but guess what? It’s my life.”

In the meantime, maybe a baby horse will tide Kris over. Congratulations, Dylan Jenner the horse!