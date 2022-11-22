News Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up again as busy schedules keep them apart

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have ended their relationship for the second time. The former love birds dated for two years but broke up last month, according to PEOPLE. A source close to the couple explained that their busy schedules got in the way of seeing each other. The two realized that their respective careers were important, and they needed to focus on that versus each other.

For those who aren’t aware, Kendall is often kept busy with her tequila brand, 818 Tequila, as well as her reality show, The Kardashians, and touring around the globe as a supermodel.

Devin is a rising star as a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns and is often busy traveling with his team.

Despite the breakup, this might not be the end for the couple. The two plan to keep in contact and work on their friendship regardless of their status.

A source told PEOPLE, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

This is not the first breakup between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The Hollywood couple has broken up briefly once before.

In June 2022, Devin and Kendall announced they were taking a break, and they had already spent two weeks away from each other. As reported by Monsters and Critics, the couple also blamed that breakup on their busy careers.

Devin’s lack of desire to get married anytime soon also played a reported role in their split at that time.

However, the time apart was short-lived as later that month PEOPLE reported that the two were spotted together in Soho House in Malibu, signaling to fans that their break was temporary.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker went Instagram official in 2021

The now exes first sparked romance rumors back in 2020 but went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

The couple initially denied that there was anything romantic happening and claimed to be mutual friends before taking their romance to the next level.

Before dating Devin Booker, the model was involved in several other high-profile relationships. She had an on/off relationship with Ben Simmons after they were first linked in 2018 but split for good in 2019.

She has also been linked to Anwar Hadid, Blake Griffin, Harry Styles, and rapper A$AP Rocky.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.