Kelsey Weir ‘soft launches’ relationship with NBA athlete Matt Thomas

Bachelor Nation star Kelsey Weier appears to have found love. Pic credit: @kelsey_weier/Instagram

Kelsey Weier appears to be off the market as she shows some PDA with her new man, Matt Thomas.

Both Kelsey and Matt shared affectionate posts as they seemed to nonverbally confirm their relationship.

Matt Thomas is a professional basketball player currently playing in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls.

Kelsey appeared on The Bachelor Season 24 with lead Peter Weber where she’s remembered for a champagne gaffe and shedding lots of tears.

Kelsey then went on to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, although she wasn’t able to find love on the island either.

Now, it appears Kelsey’s become lucky in love as she plants a kiss on Matt Thomas.

Kelsey Weier and Matt Thomas capture attention with PDA posts

Kelsey Weier took to Instagram to share four photos from her time in Iowa City, Iowa, with a special treat for fans in the last slide.

In the opening photo, Kelsey posed with friends outdoors while wearing a white cropped tee, a red mini skirt with a subtle slit, and white shoes as she wrapped a white sweater around her waist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the second photo, Kelsey smiled while giving a child a piggyback ride, and Kelsey shared a video of cheerleaders in the third slide.

The final slide saw Kelse passionately kiss a tall man in a red cap, white tee, black pants, and white sneakers.

Kelsey captioned the post, “#sports,” with a football emoji.

While Kelsey’s post obscured the man’s identity, and he wasn’t tagged, NBA basketball player Matt Thomas shared a more direct photo with Kelsey.

Matt shared a post dedicated to “Summertime,” and the opening shot included him cuddled up with Kelsey.

Kelsey and Matt lounged on a boat with Kelsey in a red bikini and sunglasses as she leaned into Matt and placed a hand on his knee. Matt was shirtless while wearing a cap and chain and placing a hand on Kelsey’s thigh.

Pic credit: @mattthomas_21/Instagram

Bachelor Nation stars react to Kelsey Weier’s post

Kelsey received excited comments from Bachelor Nation stars under her post.

Mykenna Dorn, who also appeared on The Bachelor Season 24, commented, “Okay soft launchhhhh.”

Kelsey’s friends and The Bachelor Season 24 costars Victoria Fuller and Kelley Flanagan also left comments.

Victoria wrote, “ugh last photo,” with three red heart emojis, while Kelley commented, “Awww I love this!! Love being y’all’s 3rd wheel.”

Pic credit: @kelsey_weier/Instagram

With rumors that Kelley and Peter Weber have allegedly gotten back together, perhaps Kelley and Kelsey will be sharing photos from a few double dates.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.