Kelsea Ballerini gets real about being a coach on The Voice

The Voice Season 27 recently premiered with some familiar faces in the famous red chairs, thanks to the return of John Legend and Adam Levine.

There is also second-timer Michael Buble and new coach Kelsea Ballerini, who’s already getting rave reviews after her debut.

The newbie recently took over The Voice’s Instagram account and answered questions from fans of the show.

Kelsea got real about her experience as a coach for the popular singing competition and what it’s like to work with her fellow coaches.

This isn’t her first experience on The Voice; in 2018, Kelsea appeared as a coach during the comeback stage.

She was also a battle advisor for Kelly Clarkson’s team in 2019 and temporarily filled in for the Because of You singer in 2021.

Kelsea impressed The Voice higher-ups during her brief appearances, and 2025 marked her stint as a full-time coach on the show.

Kelsea Ballerini gushes about her experience on The Voice

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her experience on The Voice and had nothing but glowing things to say.

During the Instagram Q&A, the singer-songwriter was asked to describe her experience in one word and chose “fulfilling.”

Kelsea was also asked about stepping into the coaching role for the new artists on the show.

Despite putting out music for over a decade, she still feels like a new artist because the last few years have been a “career-changing season” for the singer.

“It’s been really beautiful to give the insight I’ve gained from day 1 to what I’m still experiencing,” shared the 31-year-old.

“Coaching is also a direct reminder to myself to take the advice I’m giving.”

Kelsea Ballerini Q&A. Pic credit: @nbcthevoice/Instagram

Kelsea has formed a close friendship with her fellow coaches

Kelsea is among some major musical heavyweights this season, but she’s been holding her own, as we saw in the Season 27 premiere.

She has already bonded with Adam Levine, John Legend, and Michael Buble.

The Voice newbie confirmed as much when asked in the Q&A to share her favorite part about filming the competition.

“The friendship with the other coaches has been beautiful, being inspired every single day on set by the artists and their stories,” shared Kelsea.

Another fun experience was being able to keep her fur babies by her side while being away from her hometown of Nashville.

She shared a snap of her two dogs and noted that she enjoyed “being able to fly the dogs out to come home to every day after we wrapped.”

Kelsea Ballerini talks shares her experience on The Voice. Pic credit: @nbcthevoice/Instagram

The Voice Season 27 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.