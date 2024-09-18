Kelly Dodd shocked that these ‘boring’ cast members lasted longer than her on RHOC

How have Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson managed to stay on The Real Housewives of Orange County for this long?

That question still puzzles Kelly Dodd, who recently threw shade at the pair, referring to them as “boring” and not bringing anything to the show.

The controversial alum spent five seasons on the franchise and was surprised that Emily and Gina outlasted her.

The besties have been on RHOC for six seasons, joining the show in its 13th season.

For several years, the twosome managed to escape being axed while other memorable Housewives such as Noella Bergener, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, and even Tamra Judge got their pink slips.

Kelly Dodd throws shade at ‘boring’ Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson

Kelly was a guest on Vicki Gunvalson’s My Friend My Soulmate podcast with her co-host, Christian Snow, and the trio discussed RHOC.

“Can you believe Emily and Gina made it longer than me?” Kelly asked.

“I can’t believe that,” responded Vicki.

Christian also pointed out that after six seasons on RHOC, the duo is in the running with some iconic Housewives.

“But they’re not iconic,” Kelly retorted. “They don’t do anything iconic.”

The brunette beauty reasoned that the women are not entertaining, so she hasn’t tuned in this season.

Kelly noted that Emily has not been a practicing lawyer for years, adding, “There’s nothing else happening” in her life.

“Gina, I’m gonna watch her living in a condo with her boyfriend shacking up with six kids in the house? ” questioned Kelly. “That’s just boring to me.”

“They don’t go on awesome trips, they don’t have fabulous lives… it’s boring to me,” she added.

Viewers react to Emily and Gina’s RHOC reign

Meanwhile, Kelly wasn’t the only one talking about Gina and Emily’s surprisingly long reign on the franchise.

An X viewer shared that sentiment, writing, “I love that we’ve all just accepted that Emily and Gina aren’t going anywhere to the point that they don’t even really bother me anymore??? #RHOC.”

I love that we’ve all just accepted that Emily and Gina aren’t going anywhere to the point that they don’t even really bother me anymore??? #RHOC pic.twitter.com/vFVRZ7WUr2 — Baby Gorgeous (@hibabygorgeouss) September 17, 2024 Several people responded to the post.

“It’s so true though! I’m not liking either of them this season..I go back and forth with it lol but they are definitely crucial to the show,” wrote a commenter.

“Emily and gina are great housewives we need to accept being annoying doesn’t equal being bad housewives,” reasoned someone else.

One RHOC viewer claimed, “To be fair they haven’t been that bad this season.”

Someone reasoned, “Emily is a solid gold HW and I don’t understand how people don’t see it 😂😂.”

Another added, “Gina’s horrible confessional look even looks normal to me now.”

Are you surprised Emily and Gina lasted this long on RHOC?

Check out Kelly Dodd’s interview below.

