KeKe Jabbar from Love & Marriage Huntsville dead at 42

Reality TV fans are mourning a huge loss.

KeKe Jabbar, a cast member on OWN’s popular Love & Marriage: Huntsville series, has died.

She was 42 years old.

Marcella Speaks, a popular blogger, announced the sad news during a live stream on YouTube.

Marcella was given a statement from the family that stated Jabbar “died peacefully at home surrounded in love.”

“She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter,” the statement continues.

KeKe’s family reacts to her death

“She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss.”

LaTisha Scott, Jabbar’s cousin and co-star, took to Instagram to say that the family was “asking for RESPECT, and privacy in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss.”

“This is hard for our family.”

Jabbar was a key player on the Carlos King-produced reality series on OWN, which follows three African-American couples who are longtime friends to help bolster the city of Huntsville, Alabama.

Their joint real estate company, The Comeback Group, plays a big part in the series’ storylines.

KeKe Jabbar was forced to defend herself earlier this year

Earlier this year, Jabbar was accused of using hard drugs and using someone else’s urine to pass a drug test.

She vehemently denied the allegations on the Season 7 reunion.

“I’ve never taken any kind of hard drug,” Jabbar said at the time while maintaining that she was sober.

“I’ve never taken anything, heroin, cocaine, crack… I’ve never taken anything like that.”

In addition to appearing on the OWN reality series, Jabbar was also a writer, editor, author, and professor.

She is survived by her three kids, her husband, her parents, and cousins.

In the aftermath of Jabbar’s shocking death, fans took to an Instagram post on her account.

“Nooooo… Lord wrap your arms around her husband and children,” one fan said, adding:

“They have gone through so much.”

“Oh my nooo please say it’s not true,” said another fan in the comments section.

“Rip KeKe,” said another fan.

“I’m so thankful I was never mean to you and always wanted to see you win.”

“I have our conversations in my in my inbox,” the fan added.

“You were always so kind. Go take your crown and rest.”

May Keke Jabbar rest in peace.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs Saturdays at 8/7c on OWN.