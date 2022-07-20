Katina Goode shows off new hairstyle with shoulder-length braids

MAFS star Katina Goode poses with new hair. Pic credit: @_slimmgoodie/Instagram

Katina Goode appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14, where she was known for her long dark hairstyle.

Katina was also known for her patience in her marriage with Olajuwon Dickerson, and after all their ups and downs, the couple is the last one standing from their season.

While Katina often changed her outfits on the show, her hair almost always stayed the same, with long dark tresses worn either straight or in braids.

Recently, Katina switched up her look in a video on social media.

Going short, Katina gave followers a glimpse of her braided style, with the braids rising just above her shoulders.

Katina also served face as she got dolled up in the post.

Katina Goode rocks short braids in style switch-up

Katina Goode took to her Instagram Stories to flaunt her beauty with short braids

In the short clip, Katina posed with a filter over her and rocked box braids that curled just below her neck.

Katina also donned smiley makeup and silver hoop earrings.

Pic credit: @_slimmgoodie/Instagram

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson are the only lasting couple from Married at First Sight Season 14

Married at First Sight Season 14 saw all five couples struggle throughout the process.

Despite glaring issues among the couples, all four couples who made it to Decision Day said yes to staying married.

The fifth couple, Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman chose to divorce shortly after the honeymoon.

While Decision Day appeared to be a big success, the four marriages didn’t all last when the cameras went away.

During the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion, two couples revealed they had divorced after saying yes on Decision Day.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency revealed that they could not maintain their relationship and got into several arguments after the show, leading them to divorce.

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher also announced their divorce during the reunion and appeared to have bad blood as both recounted the downfall of their marriage.

Mark expressed that Lindsey put him through some of the worst bullying he’d ever experienced, and Lindsey accused Mark of taking advantage of her ‘Lindsey magic’ and kicking her out of his home after she helped renovate the space.

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy were still married at the reunion, but they recently announced their divorce after a series of shady and exposing exchanges on social media.

While viewers had significant doubts about Katina and Olajuwon, they’ve defied the odds and are still enjoying life as a married couple.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.