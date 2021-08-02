Katie Thurston teases ‘I’m in love’ ahead of The Bachelorette hometowns

Katie Thurston teased whom she was in love with in the tag of her latest Instagram upload. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston teased Bachelor Nation by posting a photograph to social media where she claimed “I’m in love” ahead of hometowns.

The image was a simple one. Katie looked directly at the camera. She wore a stunning black blouse with swiss-dotted short sleeves. Her tresses fell into soft waves atop her shoulders.

She posed in front of a backdrop that featured a typewritten font that told an undetermined romance story.

Katie used the same image as part of her Instagram story that featured the tune Secret by The Pierces. This recognizable song was used as the theme of the popular CW television series Pretty Little Liars.

Katie did not elaborate as to whom she was in love with in the caption of the photograph. However, astute fans already had an idea of whom she may have fallen for after clicking on the image and reading whom she tagged in the photo.

The Bachelorette fans speculated who Katie Thurston fell for

Fans speculated that Katie posted the image as a tease for the remainder of her season, where she will choose between her final three contestants.

Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze are the remaining men on The Bachelorette. They have made it to the final three of the series and will head to hometowns, where Katie will meet their families and get to know the men on a deeper level.

Upon clicking the image, fans found that Katie tagged only herself.

This led some viewers to believe Katie chose herself first above all her finalists.

One fan loved the fact that Katie tagged herself as the person she was in love with on Instagram. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

“SHE TAGS HERSELF YES HUN,” penned one follower.

A second fan wrote, “*tags self* ok, I see you.” Katie responded to that comment with two emojis that depicted clapping hands and a laughing/crying face.

Katie responded to a second fan who caught on that Katie chose herself. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie teased a ‘non-traditional’ ending of her season

The final two episodes of Katie Thurston’s journey for love will feature hometowns and what has been rumored to be a non-traditional season finale.

Katie revealed to Nick Viall on his podcast The Viall Files that her ending is “not traditional at all.”

She also told Us Weekly that how her season wraps up will surprise longtime viewers of the reality television dating series.

“I don’t think that this has ever happened. I’ll say that. So it’s a first, for sure. And a shocking ending.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.