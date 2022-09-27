Katie Thurston shows off her stand-up comedy at open mic

Katie Thurston has been trying her hand at stand-up comedy. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston experienced a new first as she tried out open mic comedy.

Katie made headlines in the past for trying out stand-up, but her recent appearance was her first open mic.

The Bachelorette star joked about love and dating, which she has lots of experience with, especially after her time within The Bachelor franchise.

Katie first appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 with lead Matt James.

After being eliminated by Matt, Katie starred in The Bachelorette Season 17, where she got engaged to Blake Moynes. However, the two broke up shortly after their engagement.

Katie then dated one of her former contestants John Hersey, but the two eventually split as well.

Now, Katie is channeling her romantic experiences through humor.

Katie Thurston shares clip from her stand-up set

Katie Thurston took to Instagram to share her stand-up clip with her 823k followers.

In the clip, Katie talked about getting dumped and feeling pretty sad about it.

While it’s not certain from the clip, it’s likely she’s talking about her ex John Hersey as Katie has previously confirmed that John dumped her.

Katie then encouraged the audience to call out as she reflected on the famous phrase, “the best way to get over somebody is to get under somebody.”

When an audience member finished the sentence, Katie stated, “Good, I’m not the only w***e here.”

Katie captioned the post, “My first time trying #openmic #comdedy here in #sandiego 💕 full clip uploaded to YouTube soon! Link in bio.”

She also gave thanks in her caption to several tagged members, including comedian Whitney Cummings, crediting those tagged for pushing her and helping her rip the bandaid off.

Bachelor Nation stars react to Katie Thurston’s stand-up

Katie received supportive comments under her post from friends, fans, and Bachelor Nation stars.

The Bachelor Season 26 star Susie Evans, who also recently experienced a breakup from Clayton Echard, commented, “Omg love this for you!!!”

Bachelor Nation’s Andi Dorfman praised Katie’s courage, writing, “Awww this is awesome and so cool – happy for you I’m sure it’s the farthest thing from easy – you’ve got more kahunas then I’d ever have!!!”

The Bachelor Season 26 star Kira Mengistu commented, “Go Katie!!!”

Other comments included, “So happy you did it!” and “You are awesome!”

It seems Katie is continuing to put herself out there on the comedy scene, and time will tell where her venture into comedy takes her next.

