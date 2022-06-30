Katie Thurston says she wouldn’t have agreed to join any show within The Bachelor franchise 

Katie Thurston appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston is in the middle of a public split with John Hersey, with news of the breakup making headlines.

While fans and critics have had much to say about the end of Katie and John’s relationship, the ex-couple appears amicable and focused on self-healing.

Recently, Katie engaged with fans and revealed her seemingly regretful feelings about joining The Bachelor franchise.

Katie Thurston has surprising answer about her participation in The Bachelor franchise

Katie Thurston took to her Instagram Stories to interact with fans, writing, “Need advice? Want my opinion? Have a question? Drop it here and I’ll answer.”

One fan wanted to know, “If you could do it again would you agree to be the bachelorette?”

Katie kept her answer blunt and honest, writing, “I wouldn’t do Bach, Bachelorette, or BIP.”

Katie’s answer appeared to suggest that, knowing what she knows now, it would have been best for her to stay away from the franchise.

Katie Thurston experiences several breakups within Bachelor Nation

While Katie is currently undergoing a split with John Hersey, she’s experienced many more emotional breakups throughout her time on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Katie first appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Matt took Katie on a one-on-one date late in the season, where he and Katie pranked Matt’s best friend and Bachelor Nation heartthrob, Tyler Cameron.

At the end of the date, Matt chose to send Katie home, marking her first breakup within the franchise.

Katie then was chosen to be the lead on The Bachelorette Season 17, where she had to break up with several men weekly.

Some of Katie’s most emotional breakups of the season included her split from Andrew Spencer, Michael Allio, Connor Brennan, and a heated breakup with Thomas Jacobs and Greg Grippo.

At the end of Katie’s season, she chose to get engaged to Blake Moynes.

Katie and Blake’s relationship was short-lived as the pair announced their split in a joint statement.

Not long after her breakup with Blake, Katie went public with John Hersey.

John Hersey was one of Katie’s suitors on The Bachelorette Season 17; however, she sent him home early in the process.

John and Katie rekindled away from cameras and became great friends before turning their relationship romantic.

Now, Katie and John have returned to just being friends after their “simple but complicated” split, and it seems Katie has no desire to return to The Bachelor franchise.

