Katie Thurston reveals which men she liked most and least from night one on The Bachelorette  

Katie Thurston answers fans’ questions about opening night on The Bachelorette Season 17. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston has a lot of personal insight since starring on The Bachelorette Season 17.

Katie recently allowed her thousands of followers to ask her questions about the behind-the-scenes of opening night on The Bachelorette, and she didn’t hesitate to give honest answers.

Here’s what Katie revealed about night one of her season, including which men made the best first impression.

Katie Thurston reveals the three men that almost got her first impression rose on The Bachelorette

On her Instagram stories, Katie Thurston asked her followers, “What are you curious about with night one in New Mexico?”

One fan asked, “3 guys you remember catching your eye night 1 (you can list John as #1).”

Katie responded by providing a YouTube link to a deleted scene from The Bachelorette Season 17 premiere.

In the clip, Katie informed former cohosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe about the men she had considered giving her first impression rose.

The men Katie listed included Andrew Spencer, Michael Allio, and Tre Cooper. However, Katie ultimately gave her first impression rose to Greg Grippo.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie was also asked who she liked the least on opening night.

Katie answered by sharing a photo of herself sitting next to Aaron Clancy, suggesting she liked him the least. However, Katie made it clear she was just joking by writing “JK [Aaron Clancy].”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston shares her favorite part of The Bachelorette opening night

A fan inquired about Katie’s favorite part about night one, and Katie responded by sharing a clip of her sitting in between cohosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Katie confidently answered, “Having these two women with me! Without a doubt.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

When asked about the first conversation with her current boyfriend, John Hersey, on opening night, Katie admitted, “With so many men, we were running out of time so I started having group chats. Not much time spent with John.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie was also asked if she and John kissed on the first night, and she allowed John to answer the question, revealing that they had not locked lips on opening night.

It’s known that the cast often has lots of drinks during the premiere, and Katie was asked about whether she had any drinks or shots.

Katie shared, “It was somewhere between 30-40 degrees that night so between limos I was drinking hottie toddies (whiskey, honey, lemon, and hot water).”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

The Bachelorette viewers can look forward to new leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia when the show returns this July.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.