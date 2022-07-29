Katie Thurston reveals she joined the dating app Raya

Katie Thurston joins a dating app. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston has been in the spotlight quite a bit as she debuted in Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James as the lead.

After being chosen as The Bachelorette for Season 17, much to the surprise of many, Katie had co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe by her side.

While Katie and her winner, Blake Moynes, didn’t last long, what shocked everyone was the friendship-turned relationship between her and one of her early eliminations from her season, John Hersey.

As fans have been speculating what happened between the duo earlier this summer when they both announced their splits in very different ways, it’s been hinted at that it was John who, surprisingly, ended things.

However, the twosome was able to hang out with their mutual friends just days after their breakup, making fans wonder if they would get back together.

Now, weeks after their split, Katie has been talking about getting back into the dating scene.

Katie Thurston joined the dating app Raya

On her TikTok account, Katie explained that she decided to join the elite dating app, Raya, but only because she had heard from friends that it would take around six months to be approved.

Thus, she thought, by that time, she might be ready to put herself back out there. However, her approval happened a lot faster than she thought; actually, she was approved right away.

Because of this, she decided to just match with someone, or multiple people, by clicking the box just for friends.

Katie then described how she matched with someone and they started talking to make a new friend. However, she then got unmatched after they had talked some.

She then captioned her video by saying, jokingly, “I joined Raya and can’t even make a friend.”

Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s break-up

When Katie and John publicly announced their break-up, John wrote this sweet, heartfelt message about Katie and to Bachelor Nation.

On the other hand, Katie only wrote four words to tell fans that the two were no longer together.

This got Bachelor Nation alums and fans talking about what had happened between the two and who broke up with who.

However, after Katie’s doctored-up meme, the hint was pretty clear that it was, in fact, John who broke it off with Katie.

But now, it looks like Katie is at least thinking about getting back into the dating game… in about six months.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.