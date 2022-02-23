Katie Thurston reveals she didn’t have Blake Moynes’ number after their engagement

Katie Thurston shares a surprising tidbit from her engagement with Blake Moynes. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Katie Thurston recently reflected on the early stages of her engagement to ex-fiancé Blake Moynes.

Having met and gotten engaged in such an unconventional way on The Bachelorette, Katie revealed that the couple didn’t even have one another’s phone numbers after getting engaged and she explained the reason why.

Katie Thurston claims she had to reach out for her fiancé’s phone number

During an interview with Dear Media, Katie opened up about her unique engagement with Blake Moynes.

Katie revealed, “Blake and I didn’t have our phone numbers when we left the show because when you go home, that’s when you get your phone.”

It’s known that The Bachelor franchise has a strict rule on restricting cell phones from the cast so as to avoid any spoilers getting out about the show during filming.

Katie confirmed that after filming for The Bachelorette wrapped, she left back to Seattle, and Blake left for Canada, and they had yet to swap phone numbers. Katie even suggested that she had to send Blake a direct message over social media to retrieve her fiancé’s phone number.

Katie called the whole experience bizarre, sharing, “That’s the big thing people don’t understand is like, it is such a fresh relationship that you’re just like, ‘Am I too needy?’ ‘Why isn’t he texting me?’ Does he have my phone number? Does he not?’ It’s bizarre.”

It seems that navigating their fresh and long-distance relationship became too much of a challenge for Blake and Katie as the pair announced their break up shortly after getting engaged.

Katie Thurston still going strong with boyfriend John Hersey

While Katie was emotional about her breakup from Blake, she has since moved on and appears happier than ever with her current boyfriend, John Hersey.

Katie and John met during her season of The Bachelorette but never struck up a significant connection on the show, with John being sent home surprisingly early. Katie has since shared that she’s grateful she got to explore her relationship with John away from the cameras.

Recently, Katie wrote a heartfelt poem to John for Valentine’s Day as she gushed about feeling the pair were meant to be.

Time will tell if Katie and John decide to enter a new chapter of their relationship and get engaged.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.