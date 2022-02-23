Katie Thurston is reclaiming her ‘truest self’ in a 31-day experiment after feeling held back as The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston is through with trying to please everyone in her new 31-day experiment to take back her life. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston is starting on a 31-day experiment to change her life, and she’s taking fans with her.

Katie revealed she’s been struggling to get back to being her “truest self” after going on The Bachelorette and is looking to start putting herself out there again.

Katie Thurston is seeking her ‘truest self’ in 31-day video diary experiment

Katie will be documenting her journey in daily video diaries over the next month as she shares her thoughts and feelings and attempts to take back her life.

Katie opened up in her first video about becoming more introverted and self-conscious after her time on the show.

“What I’m realizing is, if I did what people asked for, I would never win. I’m never going to be good enough for every single person,” Katie said. “I’m trying to get back to being myself, my truest self, and whoever wants to be there for that, great.”

The Bachelorette alum said she felt held back from being herself after her audience expanded so much and that she had become much more withdrawn than she was previously.

She described the experiment as a way to regain the social experience she’d been lacking since the show and the pandemic and as a way to identify her own thoughts and changes.

Katie Thurston revealed the significance behind the starting date of her life-changing experiment

“Basically today marks the first day of the rest of your life and I’m just gonna try and take back control of that,” Katie said.

The first day was also carefully chosen by Katie because of the importance of the date to the star. February 22 was also when she received a call about appearing on The Bachelor.

She described the day as representative of a big life and chapter shifts and changes.

Katie Thurston was cheered on by her ex-boyfriend Michael Allio

Although fans flocked to the comments to offer Katie their support on her journey, one message stood out above the others.

“Did you care about what others thought before your life changes? Nope. Life’s too short to live anyones life other than your own. You got this!” Michael Allio wrote.



Michael and Katie didn’t find a lasting love story on The Bachelorette, but it appears their friendship is still going strong as he cheers Katie on through her next chapter.

