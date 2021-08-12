Katie Thurston finally reveals Blake Moynes’ censored painting

Blake Moynes feels proud about his bawdy art piece. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 has come to a close but there was still one last question left unanswered. What risqué image did Blake paint on the final group date?

Shortly after going public about their engagement, Katie Thurston has now given eager fans the answer by posting Blake’s painting in a photo she recently shared to her story.

Katie Thurston hangs Blake’s painting on her mantle

Katie posted a photo of her mantle and on it, there are two paintings. The larger painting features the bare backside of a woman and was clearly done by a professional artist.

The other framed painting, that rests next to a clock on Katie’s mantle, is Blake’s censored art piece from their artistic date on The Bachelorette.

Now very much visible in Katie’s home, Blake’s supposedly salacious painting showcases an all-black background with abstract splatters of white paint which is supposed to represent sperm.

Katie confirmed this is 100% the infamous painting from the show and it is exactly what it looks like.

Katie Thurston displays Blake’s now uncensored painting. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Blake Moynes’ painting is an ode to ‘life’

Blake’s painting stirred up a lot of intrigue from fans when ABC decided to censor the entire photo with a big black box. Fans were desperate to know what scandalous image Blake had concocted and even went so far as to create a petition to have the painting be released to the public.

While fans weren’t able to see Blake’s art during the episode, they were able to hear Blake’s explanation and inspiration for the piece, which had Katie and the rest of the remaining men laughing uncontrollably.

Blake titled his art piece “Life” and described the painting by saying, “This is just a visual representation of one of the most amazing, beautiful things that humans are able to do on a daily basis. Not a lot of species can do that. That magic. These [censored] are also the beginning of life.”

With so much buzz deriving from fans itching to see the painting, Blake had previously promised that one day it would go public and Katie delivered on that promise.

Katie and Blake bonded over their shared interests as well as the fact that they both consider themselves to be sex-positive and unafraid to address taboo sexual subjects, so it’s not surprising that Katie loved Blake’s painting enough to make it a part of her home decor.

