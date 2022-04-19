Katie Thurston explains why she wore a mask at Coachella after receiving criticism 

Katie Thurston was criticized for wearing a mask at Coachella. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston attended Coachella with her Bachelor Nation boyfriend, John Hersey.

The couple shared many photos from their time at the music festival as they showed off their colorful outfits.

Katie wore a mask along with her outfit, and a critic took issue with her face mask. Katie exposed the comment and provided an explanation for her mask.

Katie Thurston puts critic’s comment about ‘Covid theater’ on blast

Katie Thurston took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of her at Coachella.

In the clip, Katie appears to be wearing a dress that shows off her toned legs, sneakers and a jacket. However, it’s her mask that caught attention.

A commenter messaged Katie, writing, “Hi! I’m curious why you are wearing a mask outdoors and then not in your very next story and a lot closer to other people? Please stop promoting Covid theater.”

The critic appeared to take issue with Katie seemingly picking and choosing when she wore a mask at Coachella and believed the mask was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, that was not the case, as Katie replied to the message with her actual reasoning for the mask.

Katie responded, “It’s for the dust,” as she shared the exchange on her Instagram stories.

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Coachella takes place at the Empire Polo Club in California and is known to be hot and dry. It seems there’s also lots of dust at the festival, which is why Katie took the precaution of wearing her mask and not because of “promoting Covid theater” as the critic suggested.

Katie Thurston enjoys Coachella with John Hersey

Katie Thurston attended Coachella with boyfriend John Hersey, and the pair appeared to have a nice time.

Katie shared snippets of her and John enjoying fun carnival games and getting dressed up in festival attire.

Both Katie and John wore colorful outfits to the music festival as they met up with fellow reality television stars, including Love is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams.

While Katie and John enjoyed themselves, Katie did admit she left the festival before John.

When asked why she wasn’t still at Coachella on her Instagram stories, Katie shared that she’s 31-years-old and so she needed to return home and rest after all the hustle and bustle of Coachella.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.