Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes revealed their plans for their future, including children and where they may plant roots. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes revealed some surprising details about their future as a family moving forward, including their plans for expanding their family or not.

The couple, who put a ring on it during the August 9 episode of The Bachelorette, sat down with People Magazine. They spoke about a myriad of subjects that they have had the opportunity to pursue at length since filming for their season ended in late April.

Katie and Blake, who reside in Washington State and Canada respectively, appear to be on the same page about their new life together.

They are certain that they will be more on the road than not, as Blake travels to Africa for his line of work and Katie, an adventurer, is keen on accompanying him on some of his journeys.

In the meantime, the couple is set on tying the knot and planning a lifestyle that will enhance a romance that began on national television. Blake put a ring on his feelings for Katie during the season finale of The Bachelorette.

This may or may not include a family of their own.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes reveal plans for their future

The couple understands that right now, their lifestyle may include moving around a lot with the potential for eventually setting up a home base on the West Coast. Blake and Katie may also keep a place in Canada.

“We’re not ones to have too much of a routine,” revealed Blake. “We want to jump around rather than choosing one place to settle down. We want to experience life.”

This nomadic lifestyle could mean that the couple may wait a bit before starting their own family.

“We’ve talked about several scenarios,” Katie explained. “Obviously, if we want to have kids, we can, but there’s also adoption and also the idea of not having children.”

“The world is kind of dying right now, and we have to question: Do we want to bring kids into this or spend the remainder of our time and energy to try to make the earth a better place? We are really open to all options,” she continued.

Katie admitted she and Blake are similar in their outlooks

In her search for lasting love, Katie appears to have found someone who shares her similar viewpoints on the world.

“Blake and I are just very alike in the way we see the world,” claimed the former Bachelorette lead.

“He’s passionate, he’s funny, and I’ve never had a relationship that I’ve been so confident in. Everything we’ve gone through has strengthened our relationship. And I’d do it all over again if it meant I’d get to be with him.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.