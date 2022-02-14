Katie Thurston and John Hersey go skydiving as they celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together

Katie Thurston and John Hersey take a leap of faith on their first Valentine’s Day together. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s relationship with John Hersey is up in the air, literally.

Katie posted a video recap of her and John jumping out of a plane together as they took their first skydiving trip as a couple.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey go skydiving together in San Diego

John and Katie revealed the moment they took another leap of faith together in the heart-stopping video clip of their skydiving adventure.

The majority of the video showed Katie falling while strapped in with one of the professionals, but Katie took to her Instagram story to point out a view of John clinging to the side of the plane.

“Look at the beginning and you see a guy in all black hanging outside of the plane, that’s John.”

The Bachelorette appeared to be thrilled with the new experience, smiling and flashing peace signs at the camera as they fell.

“Our first jump together!” she captioned the post.

“You little adrenaline junkie you,” John commented.

“I blame you,” Katie responded.

The claim is most likely not too far from the truth as John is a self-proclaimed thrill-seeker with experience jumping out of planes. It appears he may now have hooked in Katie as well.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together

John and Katie jumped in San Diego, California where they recently spent some time meeting John’s friends and family in his hometown.

The couple has remained solid since they first revealed their relationship, with Katie even dedicating a poem to John for Valentine’s Day.

“My heart danced in a way that was new. A crowded room but felt like us two. Some talk about Cupid or love at first sight. I never understood until that very same night. Your eyes, that smile, you energized my soul. You ignited my world, leaving me whole. Once you found a rose floating at sea. I can’t help but think we were always meant to be,” she wrote.

Not everyone was a fan of the controversial pairing, especially former fiancé Blake Moynes who opened up about how hurt he was when Katie announced she was dating John shortly after she and Blake had called it quits.

However, Katie and John don’t appear to be letting the criticism get to them as they’ve been moving from strength to strength.

If John gets his way, viewers will likely be treated to more adventurous posts from the couple in the future.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.