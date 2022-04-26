Katie Morton wishes Cassie Randolph a happy early birthday 

Cassie Randolph turns 27 this week. Pic credit: ABC

Cassie Randolph’s birthday is this week, and Bachelor Nation stars are already celebrating her.

It’s Cassie’s golden birthday as she’ll turn 27 on April 27.

Cassie’s The Bachelor Season 23 costar Katie Morton shared a clip of the Bachelor Nation blonde receiving a sweet treat in preparation for her special day.

Cassie Randolph celebrates her birthday early

Katie Morton took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate Cassie as her birthday fast approaches.

In the photo Katie shared, Cassie, smiled while presented with a plate of sugar cookies covered in white icing and colorful sprinkles. Two lit-up candles shaped as ’27’ were placed in the middle of the plate with pink trim and a confetti design.

Cassie wore neutral tones in the photos, placing a light bandana over her blonde tresses and wearing a skin-baring, light, long-sleeve top.

Katie wrote over the photo, “happy early birthday cass.”

Pic credit: @katieemo/Instagram

Katie and Cassie both starred in The Bachelor Season 23, where they competed for Colton Underwood’s heart.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Colton chose Cassie over all the other women, as he fought hard for her to stay with him when she wanted to leave towards the end of the season.

However, as many Bachelor viewers know, Colton and Cassie’s relationship came to a rocky end when it was revealed that Cassie had filed a restraining order against Colton for stalking.

For a while, Cassie appeared to distance herself from The Bachelor franchise, but she recently made an appearance on an alumni panel during After the Final Rose for Clayton Echard’s season.

Viewers were surprised to see Cassie return to The Bachelor, especially since Clayton Echard drew so many comparisons to Colton Underwood both in their appearance and behavior.

Cassie Randolph looks beautiful in blue on the beach

Cassie often shares gorgeous snapshots from her life with her 1.3 million followers.

Recently, Cassie took to Instagram to share photos of herself enjoying a day at the beach.

Cassie looked stunning in a flowy blue and white patterned dress with long sleeves, buttons, and a collar. The dress showed off Cassie’s legs and was flattering on the Bachelor Nation beauty’s figure.

Cassie styled the look with a messy bun and sunglasses.

Along with the photos, Cassie captioned the post, “the longer I look out at the ocean, the more I sea.”

Time will tell how Cassie continues to celebrate her 27th birthday.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.