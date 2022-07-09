Katie Maloney reflects on past abortion, talks opening up ‘healthy discussion’

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney reflected on her past abortion experience. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Katie Maloney may be navigating her current divorce from husband Tom Schwartz, but that hasn’t prevented her from staying up to date on current news, including the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

According to the Vanderpump Rules star, the news came like a “sucker punch,” and given her personal abortion experience, Katie couldn’t help but reflect on the decision and its impact.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney reflects on past abortion experience

While speaking with Page Six, Katie Maloney shared her feelings of “anger and frustration” over the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host, she felt that the “writing’s been on the walls.” So while Katie found the decision to be “shocking and appalling,” she ultimately wasn’t too surprised since “we saw it coming.”

“To hear it was like a sucker punch,” she added.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, in 2021, Katie revealed she had had an abortion early on in her relationship with soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Schwartz.

At the time, Katie shared they were simply not in a place to provide for a baby adequately.

“I mean, I knew I wanted to have kids,” Katie shared in a Season 9 episode of Vanderpump Rules. “But I just knew that was not the time in my life.”

Katie continued to tell the outlet that her decision to have an abortion was “very difficult” for her, but at the same time, she called the procedure “very critical.”

Katie says she didn’t tell many people about her abortion but calls those who knew ‘supportive’

From her personal experience, Katie noted that she didn’t tell many people about the procedure though it happened over a decade ago now.

According to Katie, because it’s such a sensitive topic, she wasn’t sure everyone in her life would understand her decision.

“The ones that needed to know or that it affected were very supportive,” she shared.

Although her inner circle supported her choice, Katie recognized that not everyone shares her same views on the matter and that when close friends and family members have such polarizing views, it can cause feelings of “alienation.”

“It’s so difficult when that happens because obviously when it’s people that you’re close to and love and have long-term or lifelong relationships with, it can really put a strain on those things,” she stated.

Katie concluded the chat by sharing that she hopes one day there will be more space for “healthy discussion” around the topic of abortion so everyone has the opportunity to share their knowledge and learn from one another without it getting “argumentative or heated.”

