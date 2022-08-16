Katie Maloney hangs out poolside with ex-husband Tom Schwartz amid divorce

Vanderpump Rules stars and soon-to-be exes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz hang poolside amid divorce. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ Admedia

There seems to be no bad blood between Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz despite their ongoing divorce.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom announced the end of their marriage earlier this year by taking to social media to release individual statements. At the time, both Katie and Tom admitted that they were devastated to see their marriage come to an end, but they still had deep love and respect for one another.

And it seems they were telling the truth.

After announcing their separation and impending divorce, the former couple put their once shared home up on the market and moved into their own places. Katie has already given her online followers a sneak peek at her new digs.

The pair has also maintained that their friendship remains intact, and while Katie shared she wasn’t looking forward to addressing their divorce in the upcoming Season 10, she confirmed they’ve always been open and honest, so they’re certainly not planning on stopping now.

Just after Katie and Tom were seen engaging in a heated discussion while cameras were rolling, they recently updated their followers on the current status of their romance turned friendship, and it doesn’t look like they’re doing too bad.