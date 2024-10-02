Katie Ginella says Ryan Boyajian is not suing Tamra Judge: ‘He sent her a cease and desist’

Katie Ginella is shedding more light on the saga transpiring between her castmate Tamra Judge and Ryan Boyajian.

Things have escalated behind the scenes between Tamra and Ryan after the latest episode, which featured a heated altercation between them.

Tamra said Ryan’s home was raided by the FBI — a claim both he and his girlfriend Jennifer Pedranti have denied.

Things got worse when The Real Housewives of Orange County star appeared on WWHL and made even more false claims about Ryan.

Soon after, we learned he acquired a lawyer and had Tamra served with legal papers.

The blonde beauty has been getting trolled on social media amid legal trouble over defamatory statements.

Many assumed that Ryan was suing her, much like Jim Bellino did back in 2018 — even hiring the same attorney to represent him.

However, RHOC newbie Katie recently noted that Ryan’s legal letter to Tamra was a cease and desist.

Katie Ginella explains why Ryan Boyajian served RHOC’s Tamra Judge with a cease and desist

Katie had a chat with Jennie Blaze and reasoned that Ryan had taken action because he was hurt by statements Tamra had made in her confessional.

Tamra claimed Ryan’s home “was raised by the FBI, and it was not… it wasn’t raided,” exclaimed the RHOC star.

“That was what Ryan initially was upset about,” she continued, “And he didn’t sue her, he sent her a cease and desist that he wants her to retract that statement and publicly say that’s not true.”

Katie noted that Tamra made things worse on WWHL when she made another statement about Ryan stealing money from a Dodgers player.

“That wasn’t good either because the FBI dug and combed through Ryan’s business and didn’t find that,” said Katie. “So I think Ryan is upset because she’s just saying things that have been proven to be not true.”

Katie defends Shannon Beador against claims she’s awful to staff

Tamra wasn’t the only RHOC star causing a stir on social media over the weekend, Shannon Beador was also a hot topic.

The 60-year-old was slammed by Joel Kim Booster, host of the new dating show Love Hotel for treating people poorly behind the scenes.

Katie was asked about that during the interview, and she defended her castmate, saying, “I never saw Shannon be awful to production. I didn’t… I never saw that, so that was shocking actually to read.”

The brunette beauty reasoned that she’s filmed many scenes with Shannon and never witnessed what Joel alleged about her castmates.

“I got to believe that the production is not very happy with him right now,” said Katie regarding Joel. “He just gave away the show…I don’t think he’ll have another job with them in the future.”

Check out Katie Ginella’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.