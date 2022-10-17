Kathy Hilton stuns in silver suit after skipping RHOBH panel at BravoCon

Kathy Hilton at an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kathy Hilton hit the town in a glam jumpsuit.

She attended the star-studded BravoCon with her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars this week.

But, she skipped out on the RHOBH panel and went to a birthday party in Hollywood.

The reality star wore a stunning glittery jumpsuit with a plunging v-neck, showing off her amazing physique.

She complemented the look with a bedazzled small clutch bag, layered earrings, and silver heels.

Even outside of filming RHOBH, Kathy Hilton still wears fantastic outfits.

Kathy Hilton poses with Katy Perry

Kathy recently went to Las Vegas to support Katy Perry during her current and first-ever residency. And she did so in style.

She shared a few photos of the night and captioned them, “Thank you @katyperry for the most incredible show and for your generous hospitality and the most incredible concert I love love love you.”

For the show, Kathy wore a cream and blue colored mini dress, showing off her toned legs.

The housewife also rocked bejeweled black sunglasses, dangling earrings, and a pair of red Adidas slides.

She even shared a backstage picture with Katy Perry herself, who happily posed in a red silk robe, her iconic high ponytail, and a dewy makeup look.

Katy and Kathy’s daughter Paris Hilton have been close friends since their first public appearance together back in 2017.

Kathy Hilton at Britney Spears’ wedding

Kathy made a glamorous appearance when she was one of the few invited to Britney Spears’ exclusive wedding. The pop icon had a small summer wedding with her husband back in June, after being together since 2016.

Kathy took behind-the-scenes photos of the intimate wedding and captioned it, “Congratulations to the most beautiful couple Mr. and Mrs. Asghari @samasghari wishing you both health and happiness.”

For the event, the reality star wore a black minidress with sheer detailing and a matching sheer shawl across her shoulders.

She wore her hair in a trendy updo, a pair of black heels, and put on her signature natural makeup look.

She also showed a picture of her glamorous daughter Paris Hilton, who wore a maxi sequin dress with a large cutout above her chest.

The Hiltons and Britney have been close famous friends since 2006.

Kathy talked about the event a few days later on Watch What Happens Live and said, ” Donatella, Madonna … it was a very small group. Drew Barrymore … we were all just in a small group. 49 people. It was beautiful.”