Kathy Hilton slammed for ‘rude’ behavior during Mariska Hargitay’s PCA speech

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton has been slammed for her behavior during Mariska Hargitay’s speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards last night.

The annual awards show brought several buzz-worthy moments, especially when it came to the ladies of RHOBH.

While Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards have made headlines for their stellar fashion choices, Kathy’s been put on blast for her actions.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills presented the award for The Best Drama TV Star of 2022 to Mariska for her role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Kathy chose Mariska’s acceptance speech as the perfect time to reapply her lipstick, which could be visibly seen as she was standing behind the actress.

The moment has since gone viral, with social media blasting Kathy for her unacceptable behavior and for ruining such a powerful moment for Mariska.

Kathy Hilton slammed for ‘rude’ behavior at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Twitter has been in a frenzy over the moment, which has now gone viral. There are so many opinions on Kathy putting lipstick on amid an acceptance speech.

One user shared a video clip while referring to Kathy as “that b**ch.”

Another user called Kathy’s actions a “ridiculous display of oblivion self absorption.”

Kathy Hilton putting on lipstick behind Mariska Hargitay’s deeply moving speech is the most ridiculous display of oblivion self absorption. Someone help her please. #PeoplesChoiceAwards @KathyHilton @rhobh pic.twitter.com/Iwj4eeprEP — Qtfulofaith (@qtfulofaith) December 7, 2022

Several Twitter users made it crystal clear that what Kathy did was “rude” and called her out in various ways.

There was even one Twitter user who used The Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps and her song Money Can’t Buy You Class to slam Kathy.

Kathy Hilton on live tv audibly huffing while clutching her purse and applying lipstick during someone’s emotional speech like pic.twitter.com/OOrnZYWdhP — Amy (@Wrenderings) December 7, 2022

Kathy’s etiquette also came into question after her bizarre moment.

Didn't Kathy Hilton have an etiquette show at one time? Somehow I don't think whipping your lipstick out & applying it while ON STAGE RIGHT BEHIND someone giving a heartfelt acceptance speech is the classiest. She may have the Hilton name, but was she raised in a barn? #PCAs pic.twitter.com/7Q9AcWYjWY — 🎄Amy🎄 (@AmyTx8) December 7, 2022

Not all of Twitter was bashing Kathy, though, as one user was anxiously waiting to see what RHOBH star Lisa Rinna had to say about Kathy’s actions.

Me waiting on Lisa Rinna to comment on Kathy Hilton’s lipstick moment at the #PeoplesChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/bxIYGAQond — Siobhan Marie Day 🌈💗💜💙🏳️‍🌈 (@MarieSiobsbhndy) December 7, 2022

RHOBH stars Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna’s feud still going strong

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers watched the fallout of what went down in Aspen divide the cast. Lisa insisted Kathy’s meltdown left her with PTSD, while Kathy declared at the reunion that Lisa was desperate because her contract was up.

While the Aspen incident may have been nearly one year ago, the aftermath is real. Kyle and Kathy are still on rocky terms, while Lisa and Kyle are on the outs too. The Kathy and Lisa drama was front and center at the People’s Choice Awards, with Lisa revealing the two had to sit next to each other in an awkward moment.

Kathy, for her part, threw some shade at Lisa during the cast’s Celebrity Family Feud sketch with host Kenan Thompson playing Steve Harvey.

What did you think of Kathy Hilton applying lipstick as Mariska Hargitay gave her acceptance speech?

The Real Housewives is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.