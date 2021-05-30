Kate Chastain talks leaving Bravo’s Chat Room, shades Hannah Berner and Porsha Williams again

Kate continues to have harsh things to say about Hannah, Porsha and their time on Bravo’s Chat Room. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain has finally talked about leaving Bravo’s Chat Room, including continuing to shade Hannah Berner and Porsha Williams.

In February, Kate’s sudden departure from Bravo’s Chat Room had fans in a frenzy wondering what happened to the blonde beauty. After all, the female virtual chat show was Kate’s idea, and she was an executive producer.

In the past couple of weeks, Kate has opened up about her time on the talk show. Kate has used her blunt honesty, quick wit, and snarky remarks to explain the miserable situation she was in at the time.

Kate talks leaving Bravo’s Chat Room

The blonde beauty kept quiet for weeks following her sudden exit from Bravo’s Chat Room. All of that changed a couple of weeks ago, with Kate dropping truth bomb after truth bomb regarding all the behind-the-scenes chaos.

Kate has also addressed the reason she didn’t go public with her exit from the show.

“I didn’t really feel like explaining my reason for leaving Bravo’s Chat Room immediately after I left because I just felt like if I told the truth about why I left, people would assume I was just giving an excuse, but truth does always eventually come out,” the Below Deck alum shared with Us Weekly.

Kate also dished on working with her costars, Hannah, Porsha, and Gizelle Bryant. Not only has Kate accused them of stealing her jokes, but she has labeled the experience miserable.

“It was a miserable enough experience that I don’t even like thinking about it, but when people ask, I’m happy to be polite and obliged to answer,” she shared.

Kate shades Hannah and Porsha again

There’s certainly no love lost between Kate, Hannah, and Porsha. Kate dissed Hannah following her Summer House exit news and called out Porsha’s character after her engagement news to Simon Guobadia dropped.

“After Summer House went through its season, I think Hannah’s character was revealed more. And then as of just as recently as last week, I think Porsha’s character has been revealed a bit more,” Kate expressed.

However, what fans will be surprised to learn is that Kate has mad respect for Gizelle and Porsha. Yes, she stands by her claims of not being friends with Hannah, but the other two are a different story.

“I liked Gizelle a lot. I really do. Porsha is extremely talented,” she spilled.

Kate Chastain did not enjoy her time on Bravo’s Chat Room, which is one reason why she didn’t open up about leaving at first. Hannah Berner continues to be a sore spot for Kate, but despite her disses on Porsha Williams recently, Kate does like her.

It sounds like life on Bravo’s Chat Room seemed pretty crazy, chaotic time and lots of drama when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Bravo’s Chat Room is currently on hiatus on Bravo.