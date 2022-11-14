Karine Martins shares video selfie with Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter

Karine Martins showed off her new relationship with a cute photo. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has been in the spotlight recently, and she seems to have just proved her relationship status.

Earlier this year, Karine and her estranged husband, Paul Staehle, had their children taken from their custody and the custody of Paul’s parents.

While Karine has given updates on the situation and shared tearful messages with her two young boys, she has been trying to move on in other aspects of her life.

Last week, Karine was spotted around social media in the company of The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter.

Josh shared a video with Karine in it looking happy, and there has also been a cute couple’s selfie that surfaced.

This week, Karine shared a picture of her own featuring Josh.

Karine Martins shares video selfie with Josh Seiter

Through her Instagram Story, Karine showed off the fact that she and Josh communicate through video calls.

She snapped a screenshot of the pair talking on the phone and shared it with her 461k followers.

In the photo, Karine appeared to be lying down and had a closed-mouth smile on her face.

Josh was smiling with his teeth showing and appeared without a shirt on, revealing his many tattoos.

Karine tagged Josh in the photo but did not add a caption of her own.

Josh has a reputation for dating other reality TV stars, so Karine is the latest one he’s gone public with.

Previously, Josh had dated and been engaged to 90 Day fiance alum Yolanda Leak, and the pair shared a 20-year age difference.

After that relationship ended, Josh started dating Lizzie Kommes, a star in the reality franchises Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup.

Karine Martins wants to do makeup professionally

When Karine is not focused on her kids or her new relationship, she can be found sharing makeup videos and photos of different varieties on her Instagram page.

She has even said that she hopes to do makeup professionally one day.

Through Instagram, Karine shares dramatic makeup looks she tries out and often takes fans through her routine of getting ready.

Karine has also been known to post dance video content and to show off her outfits of the day.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.