Karine Martins goes heavy on the blue eyeshadow for dramatic makeup look

Karine Martins showed an intense makeup look with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has revealed in the last few months that she is an aspiring makeup artist and has talked about being in cosmetology school before.

Since coming back from a social media hiatus following a March charge of domestic violence, Karine has put on a carefree front.

Sharing dance, bikini, selfie, and makeup content, Karine has put on a happy face where she appears to be focusing on herself.

In a recent Instagram share with her 453K followers, Karine packed on the blue eyeshadow in a video showing off a dramatic makeup look.

In the video, Karine first appeared with her hair pulled back as light-colored powder was strategically placed at different points on her face. With the powder not rubbed in, Karine focused on building up the blue shadow on her eyelids before the video cut to her finished look.

In her final product reveal, Karine’s face looked smooth and free of imperfections and her blue eyeshadow popped as a light-colored makeup line separated her eyebrows from the eyeshadow.

Karine Martins and Paul Staehle’s relationship was fraught with issues

Karine and her now-estranged husband Paul Staehle originally appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

During that time, Paul traveled down to Karine’s native Brazil where she lived deep in the Amazon as Paul had to travel for days by boat from the nearest big city.

Once there, Paul fumbled with his communication and had a major gaffe while asking Karine’s dad for her hand in marriage but managed to make Karine his fiancee in the end. The pair has a 12-year age gap.

After that, Paul’s felonious criminal history caused problems for the couple, but they ended up tying the knot, only to have more issues shortly after.

Paul and Karine were featured on The Other Way before Karine’s spousal visa was approved to come to America. They then appeared on Season 5 of Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance couple Karine Martins and Paul Staehle lost custody of their kids

During the time that Karine and Paul were together they had two sons.

Their oldest son Pierre is now 3 and they have a younger child named Ethan.

It was recently revealed through a missing child’s case that Paul and Karine had the kids taken away from them. Paul explained that it was due to the couple’s domestic violence struggles.

Furthermore, Paul’s parents were also deemed unfit but Paul admitted in mid-July that he did not know if the kids were back with his parents or in foster care still.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.