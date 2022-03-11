Kanye West will definitely hate this new Kim and North TikTok video

Kanye West will definitely hate this newest video of North on TikTok as it’s full of makeup and a singer he seems to hate. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/StarMaxWorldWide

Kim Kardashian, her daughter North West, and her niece Penelope Disick took to TikTok to “perform” a new song together earlier this week.

The trio painted on dark eyeshadow and black lipstick as the lip-synced in the video. Kim wore a matching black outfit while North and Penelope wore simple white tees.

The three appeared to be having a lot of fun in the video as they mouthed the words to Emo Girl by Machine Gun Kelly featuring WILLOW.

Although the video appears to be a harmless act of fun between three girls, there’s one person who will probably absolutely hate the whole display.

Kanye West just recently went on a tirade, ranting about North being on TikTok and how she shouldn’t be on the platform. However, that’s not the only reason Kanye will hate this video.

Kim Kardashian and North West lipsync Emo Girl on TikTok with Penelope Disick

After Kanye’s statements about North “being put on TikTik against his will,” the musician has been relatively quiet regarding his now ex-wife and family affairs.

However, he still hates Pete Davidson and proved so in his most recent display, where he buried a Pete Davidson lookalike alive.

Not only does Kanye hate Pete, but he seems to hate anyone who is involved with Pete— including Machine Gun Kelly.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Kanye shared an edited image where he and Pete were displayed as enemy comic book characters. In his beef with Pete, he dissed MGK, too.

In the caption, Kanye went on a rant about Pete “Skete” Davidson and the narrative surrounding the situation. After ranting about people wasting their money on film franchises Star Wars and Marvel, he wrote, “NO ONES EVER HEARD A MACHINE GUN KELLY SONG BOB.”

Although Kim hasn’t released a statement regarding her feelings for Machine Gun Kelly, she has talked about why she allows North to use TikTok and why Kanye’s words won’t change her mind.

Kim Kardashian clapped back at Kanye West over his TikTok comments

Earlier this year, Kanye reportedly asked Kim to stop letting North post videos on TikTok. He didn’t like that she was wearing makeup on the app, saying “don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok.”

However, the makeup wasn’t the only problem. West continued, “And don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.”

Despite his comments, Kim has not made North leave TikTok and has continued to post videos with her daughter, even posting one the day after Kanye made his statements regarding North on TikTok.

Following Kanye’s comments, Kim took to Instagram to make a statement of her own.

In an Instagram story, she wrote, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

In the same post, Kim wrote that Kanye constantly attacking her on social media and even in interviews “is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

She goes on to say that as the “main provider and caregiver, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

She closed out her post by stating she wants to handle all matters that regard their children privately and wants to resolve any remaining issues “amicably.”