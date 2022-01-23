Kandi & The Gang: RHOA star Kandi Burruss gets a spinoff – Here’s what we know about it

Kandi & The Gang strike a pose for their new spin-off series Pic credit: @Kandi/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kandi Burruss is now getting a Spin-off show called Kandi & The Gang. The show will be airing on Sunday, March 6 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on Bravo, and here is what we know so far.

Kandi & The Gang stir up the drama

Tasty down-home southern food and delectable beverages will not be the only things served up this season in a new spin-off series called Kandi & The Gang.

The power couple Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker will be gracing our screens once again in the new drama-filled series that will display their life at their OLG empire. The OLG is one of Atlanta’s most sought-after hot spots for southern comfort food.

The OLG factory has become such a commodity in Atlanta and gained so much traction that there need to be some severe changes in the family business.

“Between your family and some of that staff…these people are crazy in here,” states Todd in the trailer below.

When you mix business with family, tensions are sure to rise

In this series, we will be following Kandi and Todd on their mission to reconstruct one of their largest empires yet.

We will see some of the most dynamic personalities appear, such as Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce, along with Aunts Bertha, and Nora, the members of the OLG (old lady gang) who the restaurant was named after.

There will be appearances from some of the family and staff such as DonJuan Clark, Brandon Black, Patrick Dallas, Melvin Jones, Torin Mitchell, Brian Redmond, Rashard Roles, Dom’unique Variety, Shawndreca Robinson, and Phillip Frempong.

In the preview, we can see that tensions arise between Kandi and one of the staff members when she said: “You don’t pay me, I pay you.” which some fans may take that statement as Kandi using a power move, but for now we can only speculate.

Also, in the trailer, we see the three members of the OLG getting into a major confrontation, which, as we know, is nothing new.

So, this series will have all of the drama that we can expect only from the friends and family of Kandi and Todd.

This series is packed full of sizzling drama and plenty of entanglements between the staff members that is sure to scorch.

Kandi & The Gang premieres on Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c on Bravo.