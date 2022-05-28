Kandi Burruss upset with Andy Cohen for asking about Riley’s dad on WWHL

Kandi Burruss is upset with her boss, Andy Cohen. Pic credit: Bravo

The Queen of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss, has a bone to pick with her boss, Bravo chief and Housewives Executive Producer, Andy Cohen.

Kandi was a guest last week in Andy’s clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live, and Riley ended up as the bartender at the last minute. Andy is known for asking the hard-hitting questions, and Kandi is typically an open book since her life is displayed on TV for all to see.

But when Andy asked Riley a personal question about her dad, Russell “Block” Spencer, Kandi’s mama bear instinct kicked in.

Kandi ‘didn’t really like’ that Andy put her daughter on the spot

Riley was at the taping of WWHL as an audience member, not as a scheduled guest. But when the scheduled bartender was late, Andy asked Riley if she would be willing to fill in at the last moment. “She just so happened to be the bartender,” Kandi said. “There was somebody else that was supposed to be the bartender, but they were late. [Riley] was there, so they were like, ‘Oh, you wanna be the bartender?’

Riley wasn’t exactly prepared to answer any questions, even though Andy does typically interact with the bartenders, who are usually there to promote. Andy asked Riley a few questions about her mom, and the always-shy Riley seemed to enjoy the easy Q&A. Until Andy asked her, “Has your relationship with your dad improved at all?”

Riley replied, “I don’t remember the last time I spoke to him, so that answers that question.” Kandi didn’t show it, but she was upset that Andy put Riley on the spot.

“I didn’t say anything to him about it, but I didn’t really like it when he brought up my daughter’s father to her on camera on ‘Live,’” Kandi admitted on a podcast Friday, when asked the last time she was upset with Andy, who she has a great relationship with otherwise. “It wasn’t like she was prepped or anything, so it kind of caught her off guard,” the Grammy Award winning songwriter said. She added that the issue between Riley and her father is a sensitive subject, as viewers have seen on the show. Kandi revealed she was proud of the way Riley handled the question.

Things have been rocky between Kandi, Riley, and Block for years

Last month, Block did an interview where he alleged that Riley was jealous of his other children because she was the only child that didn’t live with him and because Kandi made him pay child support. “Every last one of my kids lives with me from when they’re born until they graduate except Kandi’s [daughter],” he explained.

He continued, “I’ve got an accomplished name, [and I gave my kids who lived with me] a lot of stuff. And I think it’s a lot of jealousy because Riley wasn’t in that situation because her mom put me on child support.” He said that Kandi had more money than him, so why would she need support. He also claimed that while Kandi never kept Riley away from him, she also didn’t encourage Riley to see Block either, and it made him angry that the public was perceiving him as a deadbeat dad. Kandi has openly said that it was Riley that wanted the back child support money, not Kandi. Riley said that was her money, and it was owed to her.

Both Kandi and Riley posted on their Instagram, asking Block to stop talking about them. It sounds like the ladies didn’t want the drama and just wanted to move on in peace.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.