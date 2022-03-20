Kandi Burruss still won’t film RHOA alongside Phaedra Parks, says there isn’t room for both of them

Kandi Burruss says she will leave RHOA if Phaedra Parks ever comes back. Pic credit: Bravo

Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks were friends long before Real Housewives of Atlanta ever aired, but their bond was ruined over many seasons of the show. Kandi has held a peach since Season 2, and Phaedra joined in Season 3, and was eventually fired after seven seasons.

Since her firing, fans have asked for Phaedra to come back to the show. Viewers loved her one-liners, shade, and ability to read her fellow Housewives.

However, Kandi drew a line in the sand recently, saying that if Phaedra were to be asked back on the show, she would quit.

RHOA alum Kandi Burruss does not want to ‘interact’ with former friend Phaedra Parks

Kandi was a guest on the podcast It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, where she and Raquel covered a wide array of topics, but the hottest topic is always RHOA.

Raquel asked the Grammy Award-winning songstress, “What if they brought Phaedra back? Would you still be on the show?” Kandi, with no pause, simply said, “No.”

Well, that cleared it up easily!

Kandi has never been one to hold back, and she elaborated, “I just don’t think she and I need to interact.”

To that, Raquel responded, “You better choose up!”, meaning Bravo would need to choose between Kandi and Phaedra.

Kandi noted, “It’s not even about making a choice, because she’s on other shows.” Phaedra recently wrapped filming on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, which took place at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires estate.

Raquel said what the fans knew as well, which was that there are always rumors of Phaedra coming back to the show and that she does want to come back to RHOA. Kandi said, “I don’t know what she wants to do. We don’t talk.”

When Raquel suggested the “situation’s not fixable” Kandi agreed.

“No, it’s not fixable,” she confirmed.

S8 Kandi vs Phaedra

Watch this video on YouTube

Kandi and Phaedra went from friends to foes over the seasons

Phaedra and Kandi’s friendship suffered after the entertainment lawyer turned funeral director accused Kandi of not being supportive during her split from husband Apollo Nida during Season 8. The former friends argued over Kandi storing Apollo’s motorcycles in her garage and Phaedra’s decision to not let her two sons visit Apollo in jail. The following season, Kandi accused Phaedra of cheating on Apollo before his sentence started, with a man known only as Mr. Chocolate.

Their feud erupted, however, during the Season 9 reunion after Phaedra admitted that she was the one who told Porsha Williams about Kandi and husband Todd Tucker‘s alleged plan to drug Porsha and have sex with her, a rumor that Kandi vehemently denied.

“I repeated it because I heard it. Something was brought to me. I just repeated it. I repeated what someone told me,” Phaedra tried to explain. “I’m not saying I didn’t say it. I’m saying I repeated it.”

Phaedra was fired from RHOA after the drug allegations and Kandi made it clear she had no intentions of ever befriending her again. It seems that she has no plans to change her mind.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.