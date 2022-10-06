Kandi Burruss calls herself ‘your fashion inspiration’ in a variety of body-hugging outfits

Kandi Burruss proves that she is your fashion inspiration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kandi Burruss wants the world to know that when it comes to fashion, she’s on a different level, and she proved that in a recent video where she called herself “your fashion inspiration.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star displayed her unique style with an array of fashionable outfits ranging from leg-baring minidresses to body-hugging gowns and more.

Kandi showed off her versatility in a TikTok video as she transitioned from one outfit to the other with a different hairstyle to complete each look.

Kandi has officially wrapped the latest season of RHOA, which saw her in a nasty feud with Marlo Hampton over mean comments she made about Kandi’s husband, Todd Tucker.

Things got even more heated between the former friends during their cast trip to Jamaica, where Marlo told the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter that she was not known worldwide.

The women didn’t resolve their issue at the reunion, and they have been throwing jabs at each other online. Now with Marlo known as the resident fashionista, could Kandi be throwing even more shade at her nemesis with her fashion inspiration video?

RHOA star Kandi Burruss wears body-hugging outfits

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a TikTok video showing off her style in various outfits and wigs, starting with a leopard print catsuit and thigh-high boots paired with a large belt that showed off her tiny waist.

With a quick snap, Kandi was out of her extra-long wig and in a short wavy bob that worked perfectly with her second outfit. That one was a purple body-hugging gown with side cutouts and an asymmetrical neckline, and her purple makeup also complemented the floor-length dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Bravo personality then transitioned to a fuchsia dress with a plunging neckline and a knotted detail in the front. She paired the mini with large earrings and matching stilettos, and she also donned a long ombre wig with blonde highlights.

“Just here to inspire 😉,” Kandi captioned her post.

Kandi Burruss shows off her curves in a spandex jumpsuit

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off a few more outfits in the video while making it known, “I am not your fashion equal, I am your fashion inspiration.”

Her third ensemble was a plunging blue jumpsuit with lace detail at the top and a belted waist. Kandi wore a long straight wig with cornrows at the top to complete the look.

The 46-year-old had one more outfit in store for viewers, rocking a black spandex jumpsuit with an off-shoulder detail. She paired the paired skintight out with a large black belt, gold stilettos, and a red wig with soft curls down her shoulder.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.