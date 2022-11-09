Kaitlyn Bristowe weighs in on Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s split, says DWTS is tough on couples

Kaitlyn Bristowe reacts to the latest Bachelor Nation breakup between Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer called it quits shortly after their engagement, and the former lead and cohost of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, gave her thoughts.

Gabby and Erich’s split disappointed fans who were rooting for the couple and Kaitlyn was also saddened by the news.

Erich and Gabby’s split follows a recent trend of several Bachelor Nation breakups, which has led to criticism of The Bachelor franchise.

Kaitlyn, however, suggested that Gabby’s time on Dancing with the Stars could have also put a strain on her relationship with Erich.

Kaitlyn knows how taxing the Dancing with the Stars schedule can be as she competed and won the celebrity dancing competition.

Addressing the split, Kaitlyn also suggested Gabby and Erich may have just had a compatibility issue.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is sad for Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer

Kaitlyn Bristowe took to her Instagram Stories and allowed followers to ask her a question.

One fan wanted to know Kaitlyn’s thoughts on Gabby and Erich after their split.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kaitlyn replied, “I’m sad for them. DWTS is really tough for a couple who is trying to build a foundation after a challenging time. Maybe they just weren’t compatible.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe promotes her Dew Edit scrunchies

Since appearing on The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn has come a long way. She is a full-blown businesswoman with several ventures, including her podcast, wine brand, and scrunchie brand Dew Edit.

Recently, Kaitlyn modeled various scrunchies from her brand in different outfits, revealing which scrunchies match certain zodiac signs.

For her Capricorn look, Kaitlyn wore an earth-toned jumper with large pockets and long sleeves, and her hair was half-up, half-down with a dark scrunchie.

For Aquarius, Kaitlyn wore a silky blue dress with a halter neckline as she twirled. Her hair was in a ponytail held together by a white scrunchie.

Kaitlyn was in blue tulle for the Pisces look and a vibrant orange dress for the Aries one. She wore all black for Gemini and all white for Cancer. Other gorgeous outfits in the video included a golden brown metallic minidress and a shimmering light dress with rainbow hues.

Kaitlyn captioned the post, “Or I should ask which DEW are you? This is how I picture each sign walking into a room with their scrunchie. So stoked for this @dewedit drop. I picked each scrunchie to match all the zodiac signs 💫. Follow Dew on IG to know what your scrunchie sign represents ;). Let me know if you identify with yours!!!”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.