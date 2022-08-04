Kaitlyn Bristowe to release her own ‘bride-to-be’ jacket with David’s Bridal

Kaitlyn Bristowe has teamed up with David’s Bridal to release her own jacket for wedding season. Pic credit: David’s Bridal

Kaitlyn Bristowe is about to elevate wedding fashion to a whole new level with her latest jacket collaboration.

Although the Season 11 Bachelorette may not have found her “happily ever after” during her time on the show, she is now happily engaged to Season 14 frontrunner, Jason Tartick.

Kaitlyn, a soon-to-be wife herself, has linked up with the popular wedding clothier David’s Bridal to exclusively release a new product that is sure to be a hit for any “bride to be” and/or those in the celebratory squad.

The clothing collaboration also includes celebrity fashion designer DanielXDiamond, whose brand embraces a vintage style through its unique, fringe-embellished jackets. Many of Daniel’s pieces have been memorably worn by other celebrities such as Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Diplo, and Carrie Underwood.

For the jacket’s official launch, Kaitlyn will host an event called the “David’s Bridal First-Annual NashBlast,” with the help of her own bridal party and influencer companions.

The happening will take place on Friday, August 19 in Nashville, Tennessee — conveniently referred to as the “bachelorette capital of the world.”

Details on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s jacket collab with David’s Bridal

The white denim jacket, which will be limited-edition, will include two complementary DanielXDiamond patches for an extra touch of personalization. The patches will read “BRIDE” and “PARTY” in both white and rose gold, which are normally retailed at $100 each.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s newest jacket collaboration with David’s Bridal. Pic credit: David’s Bridal

The jacket will retail for $375, and customers can purchase the item worldwide on David’s Bridal website and through a live TikTok shopping experience on August 19 only.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

However, those looking to “up” their wedding looks will have to act fast — only 1,000 jackets will be available for purchase on that Friday.

Pic credit: David’s Bridal

Kaitlyn showed off her other ‘bride-to-be’ looks at Nashville Bachelorette party

It’s no surprise Kaitlyn Bristowe will be launching her new jacket collab in the heart of Nashville, especially after celebrating her own Bachelorette party in the middle of the Tennessee capital earlier this year.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Kaitlyn and Jason have pushed back their “Gatsby-themed” wedding date to some time in 2023, rather than their original plan of having the ceremony this year. However, that didn’t cause the Spade & Sparrows co-founder to hold off on pre-wedding celebrations.

Pic credit: David’s Bridal

Through her busy schedule, which included her co-hosting The Bachelor at the time and spilling confessions over on her popular Off The Vine podcast, Kaitlyn found the time to celebrate alongside her bridal party during her Bachelorette party in April.

Kaitlyn shared photos of the momentous weekend to show off her pre-wedding “party looks,” which included a white tulle bow and a visor that had “BRIDE” written on it.

“Bachelorette party mode activated. Where my brides to be at,” she wrote in the caption, along with a geotag at the Graduate Nashville.

Although Kaitlyn seems to have the Bachelorette look down, her latest bridal jacket collaboration is sure to be a hit among others who are also gearing up to say “I do” soon.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.