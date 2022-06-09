Kaitlyn Bristowe teases a New Year’s Eve wedding and says it will be extreme

Kaitlyn Bristowe talks about her upcoming wedding. Pic credit: ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have been engaged for a while now and have been teasing wedding dates and details.

After Kaitlyn and her former Bachelorette co-host, Tayshia Adams, were booted out of the hosting spot so Jesse Palmer could host all of the franchise shows, she was at first upset and angry. In fact, Kaitlyn acted as if she were blindsided by the news after it came out.

However, when trying to find the bright side of things, Kaitlyn decided it would give her more time to plan for her wedding to fellow Bachelor alum, Jason Tartick. Kaitlyn has recently come out and revealed more details about her and Jason’s upcoming nuptials.

What have Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick decided on for their big day?

During an interview with Us Weekly, Kaitlyn revealed that she and Jason are planning a Great Gatsby-themed wedding on New Year’s Eve.

She stated, “We’ve gone back and forth with a bunch of different themes, but we just want it to be, like, a Gatsby theme. Kind of over-the-top… a black-tie affair, champagne fountains [and everything].”

Kaitlyn went on to say, “[It’s] not like us actually at all, but we’ll have our own like unique touches throughout the whole wedding.”

Moreover, when Kaitlyn said it would be over the top, she wasn’t kidding. She and Jason are even having custom-made tuxedos for their dogs to attend the wedding.

How have she and Jason been during wedding planning?

Kaitlyn also revealed to Us Weekly that she and Jason have been getting along throughout wedding planning so far.

She did say, “I think maybe when it [gets] closer to the date, I might get a little more Bridezilla-y… He has been in finance his whole life and he knows how to budget and… all of that. And I’m really good at like the creative side of it. I want it to be unique and true to us. So it’s, it’s a good combo.”

After being engaged for such a long period of time, Jason and Kaitlyn are looking forward to finally becoming husband and wife. However, they have been enjoying the whole engagement period as well.

Kaitlyn ended by saying, “So, I think we’re enjoying the engagement and then we’ll do a little fast track to [starting a family]. I would probably do that now, but Jason’s more on the traditional side and says we have to get married first.” Bachelor Nation can’t wait for their little babies to enter the world!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.