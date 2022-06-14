Kaitlyn Bristowe shows off her soft-toned church style

Kaitlyn Bristowe looks cute and covered up for church. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe spent the weekend at church.

The Bachelorette beauty wore an outfit that appeared both trendy and conservative for the holy gathering.

Kaitlyn also joked about bursting into flames.

Kaitlyn Bristowe wears long skirt for church outing

Kaitlyn Bristowe took to her Instagram Stories to share what she wore for a Sunday at church.

Enjoying a sunny Sunday, Kaitlyn smiled in a white top and soft tan skirt with elegant pleats.

Kaitlyn completed the look with neutral-toned heels, chic sunglasses, and her hair swept back with a ribbon. The Bachelor Nation stars green manicure was also slightly visible in the photo.

Kaitlyn wrote text over the photo that read, “And no she didn’t burst into flames walking into the church.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe details Great Gatsby wedding plans

Kaitlyn recently discussed her wedding plans with Jason Tartick and it looks to be a lavish and unique celebration.

The former co-host of The Bachelorette shared, “We’ve gone back and forth with a bunch of different themes, but we just want it to be, like, a Gatsby theme. Kind of over-the-top … a black-tie affair, champagne fountains,” she added, “[It’s] not like us actually at all, but we’ll have our own like unique touches throughout the whole wedding.”

Jason and Kaitlyn’s dogs are beloved members of their family, so it’s important for their pets to be included in the wedding.

Kaitlyn shared, “We’re getting [the dogs] custom-made tuxedos.”

Kaitlyn also spoke on how she and Jason have been helping each other through the wedding planning process and whether she thinks she’ll become a ‘Bridezilla.’

The Bachelorette shared, “I think maybe when it [gets] closer to the date, I might get a little more Bridezilla-y.”

Speaking about her and fiance Jason’s contrasting strengths, Kaitlyn shared, “He has been in a fiance his whole life, and he knows how to budget and…all of that. And I’m really good at like the creative side of it. I want it to be unique and true to us. So it’s, it’s a good combo.”

While Kaitlyn was surprised to learn along with viewers that Jesse Palmer was replacing her as The Bachelorette host, she found a bright side to losing the hosting gig.

Kaitlyn now has more time to plan and work on her and Jason’s dream wedding.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 6, on ABC.