Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals huge wedding date spoiler as she gets ready to marry Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe, past Bachelorette lead and co-host of the show, is dropping some major details about her upcoming wedding to fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick.

While she’s currently on tour with Dancing with the Stars, Kaitlyn found some time in her busy schedule to discuss her upcoming nuptials.

During DWTS tour rehearsals, Kaitlyn spoke to ET’s Lauren Zima (and ex Bachelor host Chris Harrison’s new fiance), revealing she will be walking down the aisle in October of this year.

Kaitlyn is not a controlling Bridezilla however, and it appears her schedule doesn’t allow time for this anyway. She told ET she is hoping to hire a wedding planner to take care of everything since she doesn’t have the time.

The DWTS winner said she and Jason “got to lock down a wedding planner” since she’s on tour, and explained this won’t be a problem since she’s not too picky about things.

Kaitlyn and Jason will tie the knot in Nashville in October 2022

The pair is planning to tie the knot in Nashville, though she hasn’t mentioned anything else about the location.

Apparently, they will have a fairly big wedding, though that is more down to her fiance than Kaitlyn herself. She shared, “I wanted small always, but Jason’s convinced me to go big.”

Despite the wedding coming up in less than 12 months, Kaitlyn didn’t seem too worried about planning, and has yet to do anything else regarding the big day.

Jason and Kaitlyn got engaged in May 2021 when he surprised her by showing up to a recording of her podcast. Sweetly, this was actually how the couple met; Jason appeared on an episode of Kaitlyn’s “Off the Vine” podcast, and they began dating shortly after.

Kaitlyn and Jason met and later got engaged during her podcast

Kaitlyn later recalled the moment on Instagram, writing about the difficult time she was having after her breakup with fiance Shawn Booth.

She told her followers she had been crying to her dad on Facetime when Jason came in, and though they had never met, he revealed to her he had just been crying at a charity event as well. They hugged, and she recalled, “He looked at me and said, ‘let’s have a soft Tuesday together.'”

In the early days of their relationship, after spending a busy weekend together, Kaitlyn revealed her feelings during her podcast. She said, “We both feel like we’re established and where we wanna be in our lives and we have, like, the self-love and respect to actually, like, be in a mature, healthy relationship.”

We have high hopes for one of the few couples who will make it down the aisle in Bachelor Nation!

