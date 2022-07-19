Kaitlyn Bristowe reacts to two women starring in The Bachelorette

Kaitlyn Bristowe speaks out about having two Bachelorettes. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Seven years ago, Kaitlyn Bristowe was vying with Britt Nilsson to be The Bachelorette for the season.

While there were briefly two Bachelorettes that only lasted for one night before the men voted on which woman they wanted to stay for the duration of the show.

Kaitlyn was the one chosen for the lead by the suitors, and while she chose Shawn Booth in the end, the two are no longer together.

Now engaged to Jason Tartick, another Bachelor Nation alum, Kaitlyn has some things to say about the franchise having both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-Bachelorettes for the entire season.

Kaitlyn is not happy that they are doing this to Gabby and Rachel, and she has no qualms saying it.

She is now speaking out about how unhappy and disgusted she is after tuning in to the first two episodes of the show.

Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals her frustration over the franchise’s choice to have two Bachelorettes

Kaitlyn took to Twitter during this past Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette to reveal how she truly felt as she tweeted, speaking out about Gabby and Rachel doing the show together, “I f**kkkin hate this.”

As she watched the girls go on their first group date of the season, she also tweeted again.

She asked, “Am I being dramatic?? I cannot believe they are doing this to these women, and to the men. #TheBachelorette.”

The season’s first group date

During the episode and the first group date that Gabby and Rachel had with the men, Rachel could be seen saying in the confessional, “It really feels like these guys are just having friendly small talk conversation that you would have with your cousin.”

Rachel went on to say that she was disappointed with how things were going, while it seemed that Gabby was successful with her men.

It also appeared during the group date that both women bonded with one of their suitors, Logan Palmer, as he made out with both women. While Rachel told Gabby that she and Logan kissed, Gabby did not reciprocate the information to Rachel.

Both women gave out their own group date rose, but according to next week’s promo, it looks like the field will be narrowed to more individually focus on which Bachelorette the men are more into and vice versa.

While it seems like the Off the Vine podcast host is upset with how the season is going thus far, Bachelor Nation fans seem to love the new format and are rooting for both Gabby and Rachel to find love through this journey.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.