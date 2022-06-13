Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick dish on ‘over the top’ Great Gatsby wedding plans 

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick will soon be husband and wife. Pic credit: @jason_tartick/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick recently gave followers more details about their upcoming wedding.

As the Bachelor Nation couple plans their special day, they appear to be inspired by a piece of extravagant literature.

Kaitlyn and Jason explained how their wedding plans are over the top.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick plan to have Great Gatsby wedding

Kaitlyn and Jason discussed their wedding with Us Weekly, and it sounds like it will be a lavish and unique celebration.

The former co-host of The Bachelorette shared, “We’ve gone back and forth with a bunch of different themes, but we just want it to be, like, a Gatsby theme. Kind of over-the-top … a black-tie affair, champagne fountains.”

Kaitlyn continued, “[It’s] not like us actually at all, but we’ll have our own like unique touches throughout the whole wedding.”

Jason and Kaitlyn have two dogs that are dear members of their family, and the pets will be included in the wedding.

Kaitlyn shared, “We’re getting [the dogs] custom-made tuxedos.”

Kaitlyn also spoke on how she and Jason have been helping each other through the wedding planning process and whether she thinks she’ll become a ‘Bridezilla.’

The Bachelorette shared, “I think maybe when it [gets] closer to the date, I might get a little more Bridezilla-y,” she added about Jason, “He has been in a fiance his whole life, and he knows how to budget and…all of that. And I’m really good at like the creative side of it. I want it to be unique and true to us. So it’s, it’s a good combo.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe shares how she learned Jesse Palmer was replacing her as The Bachelorette host

Jesse Palmer debuted as the new host of The Bachelor during Clayton Echard’s season.

After Chris Harrison’s shocking exit, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took over as hosts of The Bachelorette.

However, during the latest After the Final Rose, Jesse announced that he’d be returning as host for The Bachelorette Season 19. The season will return this July with co-leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Kaitlyn revealed that she learned she wouldn’t be returning as host during the finale, just like viewers.

With Jesse Palmer replacing Kaitlyn and Tayshia, Kaitlyn has had more time to focus on her extravagant Great Gatsby wedding with Jason Tartick.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.