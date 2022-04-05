Kaitlyn Bristowe admits she slept with three men on her season of The Bachelorette

Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals how many guys she slept with on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been a huge part of Bachelor Nation since she was first on The Bachelor Season 19 with Chris Soules and placed third. With her time on the show, it seems Kaitlyn held onto a secret or two and is ready to finally let fans know what went down.

After acting as The Bachelorette in Season 11 and hosting two seasons of the show with Tayshia Adams, she was replaced with host, Jesse Palmer, for the upcoming season.

As a podcast host of Off the Vine, and fiancé of Jason Tartick, as well as being a part of the Dancing with the Stars tour, Kaitlyn has definitely stayed busy with her professional work and private life.

Kaitlyn Bristowe made a guest appearance on a podcast and revealed a secret

Speaking of podcasts, Kaitlyn made a guest appearance on the podcast Guys We F****d in an episode called You Got Boned in a Fantasy Suite on National TV. It was on this segment where Kaitlyn revealed just how many guys she was intimate with on her season of The Bachelorette.

While on the podcast, Kaitlyn was asked by one of the hosts how many of the men she slept with, after Kaitlyn had been talking about her final three men: Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, and Shawn Booth.

Kaitlyn announced that she had slept with three men, so Bachelor Nation fans assumed that the three men she was intimate with were her final three. Even though she never revealed their names, she hinted that she had had sex with all three of her final men.

Before now, it hadn’t been talked about with Kaitlyn and Ben, and this was the first mention that they could have been intimate together during the fantasy suites.

Kaitlyn talked about why she slept with three men

Kaitlyn also revealed on the podcast when talking of the final three guys, “I was one hundred percent sure who I was going to pick [Booth] but I really did care for these two other guys. But yeah I really liked three of them.”

She further stated how important sex is to her in a relationship and that she wanted to take it as far as she could go with the men because if she was going to get engaged on a show, then that was a priority.

Kaitlyn and Jason Tartick are planning for their future

Since her time on The Bachelorette, and her engagement and split from Shawn Booth, she and Jason Tartick have had to postpone their wedding date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kaitlyn also stated that her psychic told her a baby was in her near future.

While they had originally hoped to tie the knot in the fall of this year, because of the pandemic, it looks like they’ll have to wait until 2023 to get married. They are using the same wedding planner as Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon did, so they are excited to get the ball rolling.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.