Kailyn Lowry is ‘thankful’ after quitting Teen Mom 2

Kailyn Lowry has no regrets about leaving the Teen Mom franchise.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kailyn walked away from filming for Teen Mom 2 after sharing her storyline with MTV viewers for more than a decade.

Kailyn revealed the news during the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion. While speaking with the show’s host, Dr. Drew, Kailyn said she was hanging up filming for good.

The news wasn’t much of a shock, however, since Kailyn had been dropping hints on social media and her podcasts.

Now, one year later, Kailyn is reflecting on her decision, and she says she has no regrets.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Easter Sunday, Kailyn shared a Facebook Story archive from a year ago. Kailyn included a screenshot of her appearance during the Season 11 reunion, which she filmed from her Delaware home.

Kailyn Lowry reflects on the one-year anniversary of leaving Teen Mom 2

Camera crews were set up in her living room, and Kailyn could be seen on one of the camera operator’s screens as she sat on her couch to film.

Kailyn captioned the photo, “one year ago I made the decision to leave the Teen Mom franchise – thankful for the opportunity. I cannot believe it’s been a year already!”

Kailyn reflected on walking away from the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn stays busy between her career and her kids

Since she cut ties with MTV, Kailyn has remained booked and busy. She hosts three podcasts — Baby Mamas No Drama, Barely Famous, and Coffee Convos — and holds down a side hustle as a social media influencer.

In addition to her career, Kailyn also stays busy raising her four sons. She shares Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin, and her two youngest sons, Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with Chris Lopez.

There has been plenty of chatter, however, that Kailyn secretly welcomed a fifth child with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Kailyn has not made an official statement on the topic, but she has told her fans and critics that she didn’t give birth in December 2022, leading them to think she could have given birth in November instead.

To ring in her 31st birthday, the former reality TV star recently treated herself to a vacation in Thailand. With a thriving podcast career and four sons to raise, Kailyn soaked up every minute of the kid-free getaway, enjoying some much-needed time to rest and recharge.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.