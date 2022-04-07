Kailyn Lowry calls out MTV for fake scream involving her son Lux in Teen Mom 2 preview

Kail Lowry called out MTV for an editing flub involving her son Lux. Pic credit: @babymamasnodramapodcast/Instagram

Kail Lowry called out MTV for an editing flub involving her son Lux in a preview for the upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2, demanding they correct their error.

Although Kail hasn’t appeared on every episode of Teen Mom 2 this season, she returned for the April 5 episode and will appear in the next episode on April 12.

Teen Mom shared a preview from next week’s episode on their official Twitter page that they captioned, “With relationship struggles, court dates, + ER visits, next week’s #TeenMom2 is a can’t-miss episode.”

In the preview, Lux is seen sitting in the backseat of Kail’s car and says, “I don’t wanna play football.” In the next scene, as Kail is driving with her son Isaac in the front seat, she tells Lux, “You need to be there because you committed to it.”

Next, the preview abruptly cuts to a scene on the football field, where a screaming child can be heard in the background. The sound was playing while Lux ran to Kail and jumped in her lap, making it seem as though he was the one upset and screaming when it was obvious it was another child doing the crying/screaming.

Kail Lowry slams MTV for editing Teen Mom 2 preview clip in which son Lux appears to scream and cry

Kail wasn’t happy with the editing on MTV’s part and took to Twitter to comment under Teen Mom’s post.

With relationship struggles, court dates, + ER visits, next week's #TeenMom2 is a can't-miss episode. Tuesdays at 8p on @mtv. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/Y1Dh3sP5Gs — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) April 6, 2022

“Now y’all knowwwwww that cry/scream was not Lux. Take that s**t out,” Kail tweeted in response to the preview video.

Other Teen Mom 2 fans who watched the preview clip replied to Kail’s comment and gave their take on MTV’s editing job.

Teen Mom 2 viewers give their take on MTV editing Lux’s scream

“You agreed to film and cashed that check. Quit your complaining,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 viewer who wasn’t happy with Kail’s complaint and felt she should know that shady editing sometimes comes with the territory.

“This isn’t your first season. You know what this show does,” the commenter added.

Another viewer sided with Kail and tweeted, “It sounds like a smaller child. You can tell it’s not Lux but I feel you. Shady MTV editing.”

“They just add it for drama,” penned another fan of the show who seemingly sided with Kail. “I knew it wasn’t him I could tell the scenes overlap and they do it in such a. Way to make things seem more dramatic it’s tv.”

Another viewer agreed with Kail and tweeted, “[They] really need to learn how to edit the show and sneak [peeks] better. 🙄”

Kail has been open with her fans recently about her decision to film less for Teen Mom 2 as she’s “having a really hard time” sharing her personal matters on TV and even hinted that she might be done with the franchise after Season 11.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Kail told her fans that she might be interested in her own spinoff show. When asked, “If the opportunity for your own show came up, would you take it?” Kail divulged, “I think that’s the only way I would do reality tv moving forward.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.