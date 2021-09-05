Kail Lowry tells fans to stop asking her for advice because she has four kids with three baby daddies

Kail Lowry doesn’t think her fans should be asking her for relationship advice. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star, Kail Lowry, wants her fans to know that she isn’t the person they should be turning to for relationship advice.

On Friday, September 3, Kail took to her Instagram Stories to send a message to her followers.

Kail told her followers that she was reading some of her private messages from fans and noticed that many of them ask her for relationship advice.

The 29-year-old MTV star wanted to let her fans know that she’s not a relationship expert, especially given her history.

Kail Lowry admits she isn’t fit to give relationship advice to Teen Mom 2 fans

“I was going through some DMs and um, some of you guys write to me and ask for advice and I just wanna say that, like, I have four kids by three dads, [I’ve] been with women…” Kail told her followers as she was getting glammed for the day.

In fact, not only did Kail admit she shouldn’t be giving relationship advice, she revealed that she needs it for herself.

“I am in no place to give anyone else advice. I think y’all need to be giving me advice. Thank you,” Kail added, along with a gif that read “respectfully” at the bottom of the screen.

Kail shares son Isaac, 11, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Chris Lopez.

Kail and Chris Lopez continue to feud

Although Kail has never had a great relationship with any of her baby daddies, she and Chris Lopez are the ones currently in the midst of a nasty and ongoing feud.

When news broke that Chris reportedly signed a contract with MTV to appear as a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2, Kail allegedly got “very upset.”

However, Kail set the record straight and told her fans that she didn’t hear the news of Chris’s contract until everyone else did, and claimed to have no ill will about Chris joining Teen Mom 2.

Chris seems to want to stay out of the drama created on social media — he recently scrubbed his Instagram account and said that he wasn’t going to speak on the topic of co-parenting with Kail anymore.

However, Kail is keeping their feud alive. In her latest maneuver, Kail leaked texts from Chris in which she accused him of fat shaming her.

Kail has some Teen Mom 2 fans scratching their heads after she revealed that she is “not filming new episodes” for Teen Mom 2. Kail’s castmates have shared that they’re filming, so fans know a new season is in the works, despite the show’s dismal ratings last season.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.