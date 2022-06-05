Kail Lowry teases taking a lie detector test to ‘debunk’ rumors, Teen Mom 2 fans urge her to leave it alone

Kail’s fans and critics don’t think taking a lie detector test is a good idea. Pic credit: Inked/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry teased taking a lie detector test to debunk rumors about herself, but her fans and critics don’t think it’s a good idea.

For the most part, Kail is an open book when it comes to sharing details about her personal life, barring anything her lawyer has advised her to stay tightlipped about, as Teen Mom 2 viewers watched last season.

Kail Lowry teases ‘debunking’ rumors with a lie detector test on podcast

Since stepping away from the Teen Mom franchise, Kail is focusing solely on podcasting. She recently pitched the idea that she would take a lie detector test during an episode of one of her podcasts, and her followers weighed in.

Kail took to Twitter over the weekend to propose the idea, bringing up a duo from Bling Empire who did something similar. “Kim Lee had Kevin do a lie detector test on bling empire & I can’t help but to think I should do this for [my] podcast!”

“What yes/no rumors do y’all want me to debunk?!” she tweeted to her 1.3 million followers on the social media platform.

Many of Kail’s followers felt that she should leave the drama alone and forget about debunking rumors with a lie detector test.

Teen Mom 2 fans weigh in: ‘Let it all go’

“It’s like dragging on the drama. Let it all go leave it in the past and use your energy on your new life,” wrote one of Kail’s fans. One of her critics mocked her for not talking about personal issues on last season’s Teen Mom 2.

“Why bother?” they asked. “All your answers would be ‘oh I can’t talk about that.’ Don’t waste everyone’s time.”

One of Kail’s followers suggested doing the lie detector test as a lighthearted antic with her new boyfriend, but nothing more.

“I think it would be fun to do with you and boyfriend or something but NOT serious and intense questions just like silly stuff,” they wrote. “Don’t lean into the rumors. You have so much great happening.”

It will be interesting to see which yes/no rumors Kail’s fanbase would like her to debunk. She has found herself at the center of plenty of drama in recent months, culminating with a messy lawsuit against her former co-star Briana DeJesus.

The lawsuit was recently dismissed, seemingly putting an end to Kail and Bri’s years-long feud. However, the two continued to take jabs at each other even after Briana received her $120,000 check from Kail, covering her attorney fees.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.