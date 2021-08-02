Kail Lowry announced her Pothead haircare line is halting sales. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry has announced that her CBD-infused haircare line, Pothead Haircare, is shutting down temporarily.

Kail’s business, which launched in December 2018, shared an announcement detailing some issues they’ve experienced regarding CBD regulations.

Kail Lowry’s Pothead Haircare line is closing their site on August 16

According to a post on their Instagram page, Pothead Haircare will be temporarily closing their site on August 16 while they work to “refresh” and “renew” their brand.

Their post detailed “international shipments being confiscated” as well as a “restricted ability to advertise” due to being classified as a drug, because their products are infused with CBD.

Pothead Haircare prides itself on using CBD oil and other exotic oils to “create the perfect foundation for healthy, shiny hair.” Their products are also advertised as “Sulfate Free, Paraben Free, Cruelty Free, AND Made in the USA!”

In an effort to allow customers to stock up on products while the company reinvents itself, Pothead Haircare products will be discounted by 30 percent.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom fan account Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared Pothead Haircare’s post and others commented on it.

Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out about Pothead Haircare closing

Some Teen Mom 2 fans who caught wind of Kail’s business closure gave their opinions on her company’s products and discussed the MTV star’s business savvy.

Teen Mom 2 fans commented on Kail’s Pothead Haircare line. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

“[N]ot surprised, [didn’t] think that was going to do well at all. [W]ho even says CBD is good for your hair? [It’s] just a gimmick,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 fan on the post.

One Teen Mom 2 fan mocked the 6% discount and wrote, “6% off 😂😂😂 Kail can’t even go out of business right.”

It was reported that last year, Kail applied for a paycheck protection program (PPP) loan in the amount of $17,048, intended for the two employees listed under her Pothead Haircare business.

Kail was also approved for a PPP loan in the amount of $31,018 under Kailyn Lowry, LLC, an umbrella company for her podcast, Coffee Convos.

Kail taking out the PPP loans had some Teen Mom 2 fans questioning her intentions, especially given her millionaire status. Earlier this season on Teen Mom 2, Kail also admitted that she makes more money on her podcast than she does on the show.

Although Kail’s haircare line is temporarily going under, the mom of four has several other business ventures under her belt to keep her busy.

Kail co-hosts two podcasts — Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley and Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera — and has also done collaborations with wallpaper lines, baby products, and has written a New York Times Best-Selling book.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.