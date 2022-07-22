Kail Lowry ‘hurt’ that Teen Mom 2 viewers outed her boyfriend’s identity before her

Kail wasn’t happy about trolls revealing Elijah’s identity before her. Pic credit: Inked/YouTube

Kail Lowry says that Teen Mom 2 trolls “ruined” her experience of going public with her new boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

For months, Kail tried to keep the identity of her new boyfriend under wraps. She eventually decided that she would soft-launch him on social media before fully taking the plunge and revealing his identity to her fans… and critics.

During the most recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kail talked about why she chose to dive right in with Elijah’s identity rather than keeping him hidden any longer.

“I dove head first,” Kail said of revealing Elijah to the public. “I dove, very much took the plunge, because, you wanna know why? Because the trolls ruined it for me, which I did mention on another podcast the other day.”

“It’s really unfair because they out the f**k out of me for every f**king thing, every person I date, every person I don’t date that they swear I had sex with,” Kail continued. “And they really outed the f**k out of me, and I’m a little bit bitter. And so when they announced it before I could, that hurt.”

Kail bashed her trolls, claiming they would never out her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, the way they have outed her. She continued, noting that Chris’ latest baby mama hasn’t been under a microscope like Elijah has.

Kail Lowry’ hurt’ that Teen Mom 2 trolls revealed Elijah Scott’s identity before her

“But they’ll never do that to Chris, you know what I mean? Chris has a whole other baby mom that he lives with and they’ll never put her out there because she didn’t ask for it. Elijah didn’t ask for it either.”

Kail has made it clear in the past that she wants absolutely nothing to do with Chris’ baby mama, with whom he shares his son Trew Christopher.

Kail says Chris Lopez doesn’t receive the same negative treatment

During a November 2021 episode of her other podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, alongside co-host Vee Rivera, Kail admitted, “I do not want to deal with cheating, lying, wondering what you’re doing with your baby mama.”

“I don’t want to get to know your baby mama. I don’t care about your baby mama. I don’t want to be involved. I don’t want s**t to do with it,” Kail added.

You can listen to Kail’s podcast episode in its entirety here.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.