Kail Lowry hosts Dr. Drew on her podcast, wants to bring back Celebrity Rehab and join the cast

Kail proposed bringing back Dr. Drew’s show Celebrity Rehab and becoming a cast member. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Victor Malafronte/StarMaxWorldwide/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Kail Lowry has been struggling with depression in recent months and the Teen Mom 2 alum proposed bringing back one of Dr. Drew Pinsky’s shows so she can join the cast.

As the host of three podcasts, Kail has stayed busy since she decided to cut ties with MTV and walk away from filming for Teen Mom 2 for good.

During the most recent episode of her podcast, Barely Famous, Kail hosted the Teen Mom franchise’s reunion host and resident physician, Dr. Drew.

The duo chatted about Kail’s recent bout of depression that still has her struggling to get through her daily activities. Kail opened up about trying different medications, which haven’t brought her much relief and have caused her some negative side effects. That’s when she proposed an interesting idea to Dr. Drew.

“I don’t know, I feel like we should bring your show back,” Kail voiced. “Because I feel like now, more than ever, we need to see stuff like this on TV. So who do we call to bring it back?”

Dr. Drew was the host of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, a show on VH1 that aired for six seasons from 2008 to 2012. The show initially brought in celebrities who were struggling with addiction issues, including such well-known names as actor Daniel Baldwin, actress and former model Brigitte Nielsen, Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss, and former NBA great Dennis Rodman.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry hopes to reboot Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew

Dr. Drew was receptive to Kail’s suggestion, and provided her with a quick answer as to who she should contact. “VH1! VH1 owns it… either tell them to release it so I can go do it somewhere else and they can be partners in it — maybe they won’t let it go anywhere — or let’s do it!”

Dr. Drew on board with idea, Kail offers to be ‘first’ guest

Dr. Drew was on board with Kail’s idea because of the increased number of people suffering from addiction at the current moment, and noted there are new methods of treatment available to patients that weren’t available when the show last aired.

“So, we gotta call them!” Kail told Dr. Drew. “I need to call them. Who do we call? Listen… I will call Larry [Musnik] right now,” Kail joked before Dr. Drew pointed out that the executive producers for Teen Mom are not the same ones who would make that call.

Kail wasn’t deterred, however, and continued, “We need that back because right now I think that mental health is a huge topic. … I mean, I’ll be on it. I’ll be the first.”

Amid criticism due to several cast members’ deaths — including former WWE star Joanie “Chyna” Laurer, former actress and model Tawny Kitaen, MTV star Joey Kovar, Alice in Chains bassist Mike Starr, actor Jeff Conaway, and police brutality victim Rodney King — Dr. Drew announced that Season 6 would be the show’s final one.

Kail has kept her podcast listeners in the loop about her depression journey since filming for Teen Mom 2 has ended. Earlier this year she described suffering from depression as “heavy” and admitted, “This is a battle I truly wish on NO ONE.”

You can listen to Kail’s podcast episode in its entirety here.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.