Kail Lowry hints that the Wawa parking lot incident on Teen Mom 2 motivated her to commit to therapy

Kail Lowry hinted the infamous Wawa incident that aired on Teen Mom 2 is what drove her to therapy.

The 29-year-old mom of four might have admitted that an incident between herself, her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and his ex-fiancee Lauren Comeau inspired her to seek mental help.

In October 2020, Kail dropped a bombshell on an episode of Teen Mom 2 when she accused her ex Javi of trying to “f**k” her in a Wawa parking lot.

During the episode, Kail confided in one of MTV’s producers and recounted what transpired between herself and Javi in a Wawa parking lot.

Kail Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s infamous Wawa parking lot incident

“You’re going to treat me like this? Oh, is that why you tried to f**k me on Tuesday? In the Wawa parking lot, while your girlfriend is home with your son, just this past week?” Kail revealed during the episode.

Kail continued, “He pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas and was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ Then he opened the door and was like, ‘I wanna f**k you, plain and simple.’ I said, ‘Bye, Javi.’ I have all the texts of him trying to meet up.”

Kail recently opened up about the moment that made her stick with therapy for good, and it seems like she referenced the Wawa parking lot incident as her motivation.

One of Kail’s fans asked her during a Q&A on Instagram Stories, “What was the moment that made u start therapy?”

Kail reveals October 2020 ‘changed her life’

Kail answered, “I have started and stopped therapy many times in my life. But October 2020 changed my life & I have been committed to therapy ever since.”

October 2020, as Kail referenced, is the same month and year that news broke of the now-infamous Wawa incident.

Kail was married to Javi from September 2012 until July 2017. After their split, Javi began a relationship with Lauren Comeau, and they broke up and got back together several times before Lauren became pregnant with their son, Eli.

In June 2021, Javi and Lauren’s relationship was tested when Javi filed for a protective order against Lauren for allegedly “punching” him in front of Eli.

In July, nearly one month later, Javi called the police on Lauren after he claimed she “hit and kicked” him during a drop-off for their son Eli.

Kail took the opportunity to bash Lauren during an Instagram Live after learning of the July domestic incident. However, she stated earlier this year that she’d like to have a relationship with Lauren like she does with Vee Rivera.

During last season’s Teen Mom 2 reunion, she revealed that a judge ordered her to attend therapy with another baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

It seems as though Kail’s getting plenty of support for her mental health these days.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.