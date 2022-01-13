Kail Lowry fires back at Briana DeJesus bringing up their feud in Teen Mom: Family Reunion deleted scene

Kail Lowry responded to a deleted scene in which Briana DeJesus brought up their feud on TMFR. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube and MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry may not have filmed for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, but she had plenty to say about a deleted scene from the spinoff involving her nemesis, Briana DeJesus.

By now, Teen Mom 2 fans know that Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus don’t get along.

Their feud began when Briana was added as a fifth cast member to the Teen Mom 2 cast. Then, Briana dated Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, causing even more drama between the two.

TMFR started strong, with a fight breaking out between Jade Cline and Ashley Jones already in the first episode of the season.

Teen Mom shares deleted scene from Family Reunion where Briana DeJesus talks beef with Kail Lowry

Teen Mom shared a deleted scene on their official Instagram page, showing Briana DeJesus talking with her TMFR castmates about her beef with Kail.

Jade Cline mentioned that it was “s****y” that Kail didn’t come to the Family Reunion, sparking a conversation among the TMFR castmates.

Kail cited work back at home and not enough pay as her reasons for skipping out on filming, but Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail bowed out to avoid facing her nemesis, Briana, despite claiming the idea for the Family Reunion was hers.

In the clip, Briana claimed that she didn’t have any issues with Kail and instead accused Kail of being the instigator, unable to get along with Briana.

Kail Lowry fires back in response to Briana DeJesus

Kail caught wind of the clip and, after watching it, took to the comments to sound off.

“But yall can run me my check for talking about me at all & filming it,” Kail wrote in the comments.

In another comment written around the same time, Kail wrote, “Absolutely not. This is bulls**t 😂😂”

One of Kail’s fans stopped by the comments and was curious whether the clip of Briana was recorded before or after she sent Kail a treadmill. Although Briana’s lawyer denied any fat-shaming, Kail took Briana’s gift of a treadmill as a “hurtful” insult, adding fuel to the fire.

Kail told her fan, “[Briana] said we could work it out but no public or private apology for publicly accusing me of committing felonies I never committed. Got it 😂 like nothing ever adds up w this s**t.”

Kail referenced the accusations made by Briana last year when she claimed that Kail “broke and entered” into her baby daddy Chris Lopez’s mom’s house, which Kail denied. The accusations were the last straw for Kail, and she filed a lawsuit against Briana for defamation of character last year, and they’re currently awaiting their day in court.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kail has seemingly stepped away from the Teen Mom franchise, at least temporarily.

Last summer, the 29-year-old mom of four told her fans that she hadn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in several months and subsequently took a pay cut.

Kail also declined the offer to film for TMFR and has been focusing on promoting her podcasts, Coffee Convos and Baby Mamas No Drama, as well as teasing a new one.

It doesn’t look as though Kail and Briana will squash their beef any time soon, if at all, but Teen Mom 2 fans don’t seem to mind the ongoing drama.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.