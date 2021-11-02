Kail Lowry continues to throw shade at Chris Lopez, says he ‘made up a completely different version’ of events

Kail Lowry is clapping back at Chris Lopez once again, accusing him of “making up” his version of events in their medical bill feud. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is clapping back once again at her baby daddy Chris Lopez amid their feud over their son’s medical bills.

It’s no secret that Kail and Chris have a rocky past and can’t seem to get past their differences for the sake of their kids.

Teen Mom 2’s Kail Lowry and Chris Lopez feud over medical bills

Their latest feud came about when Kail called out Chris during an Instagram Live for refusing to pay their son Creed’s medical bills — and she came with receipts.

Kail outed Chris with screenshots from Cash App, showing his refusal to pay. Chris was reportedly partying in Florida at the time, further angering Kail.

Initially, Chris responded with a cryptic tweet that read, “Sometimes when ppl can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you.”

It was then revealed that Kail refused to use Chris’s Medicaid coverage to pay for their son’s bill. Kail felt it was wrong to use Medicaid because Chris “chooses not to work” and she felt as though it was cheating the system.

Later, Chris’s podcast co-host, Bread, took to Instagram to accuse Kail of being “too good” to accept Chris’s Medicaid which would have covered the costs of Creed’s medical bills.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry continues to shade Chris Lopez

Now, Kail has taken to social media to throw shade at Chris once again, and this time, she dragged her other two baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, into the mix.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, November 1, which Kail titled “so interesting when people make up a completely dif version,” the Teen Mom 2 star called out her baby daddies.

“when you hear your baby daddy’s version of events,” the text read in Kail’s video, which garnered 88.8k likes.

Kail took a sip from her coffee in the video before pausing to look at the camera with a tilted head and confused expression and lip-syncing the voiceover, saying, “Mmm … it’s the remix.”

Several of Kail’s followers commented on the post and she answered, spilling some tea in the process.

Kail Lowry’s fans side with her, she responds

“Respectfully though, which [baby daddy] are we referring to 😅” asked one of Kail’s followers about the video.

Kail called out her baby daddies. Pic credit: @kaillowry/TikTok

“All 3 😂,” Kail answered, confirming she was calling out all three of her baby daddies.

In addition to Chris Lopez, with whom she shares sons Lux and Creed, Kail also shares her son Isaac with Jo Rivera and her son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin.

Another one of Kail’s fans seemed to side with Kail when it comes to her baby daddies and commented, “They never tell the full story either. Only the part that makes them look innocent!”

Kail then claimed that her dirty laundry was aired on Teen Mom 2 but her baby daddies’ drama was left out.

“My favorite is when all my s**t got filmed for teen mom but none of their parts did lolololol,” Kail responded.

Kail recently revealed that she hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in about three months, and subsequently took a pay cut.

Chris Lopez signed on with MTV earlier this year, which many Teen Mom 2 fans feel is the reason Kail has (at least temporarily) backed out of filming.

Teen Mom 2 fans are anxiously awaiting next season to find out just how much of Kail and Chris’s dirty laundry is aired, as well as the drama between herself, Jo, and Javi.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.